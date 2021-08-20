Seven lettermen set to lead Ar-We-Va football team

Ar-We-Va’s Eight-Man football team in 2021 will feature only 15 players, but seven of those are returning lettermen for first-year co-head coaches Austin Stoelk and Isaac Schaefers.

Stoelk and Schaefers take over for Chris Petersen, who stepped down as head coach after leading the Rockets to several successful seasons on the sidelines.

A year ago, Ar-We-Va went 3-5 overall and lost a 64-29 decision to Kingsley-Pierson in the opening round of the Eight-Man Playoffs.

"We’re very excited for the 2021 season. We are somewhat low on bodies, but the guys have worked their tails off thus far and we’re anxious to hopefully see that hard work pay off on Friday nights," commented Stoelk.

Stoelk and Schaefers will be joined on the sidelines by volunteer assistant coach Jake Danner.

"We have a good senior core for both leadership and experience. This will help tremendously, as nearly half of our team are freshmen. We will have some freshmen thrown into the fire, but they have handled things well so far this preseason," Stoelk added.