Seven lettermen set to lead Ar-We-Va football team

Ar-We-Va’s Eight-Man football team in 2021 will feature only 15 players, but seven of those are returning lettermen for first-year co-head coaches Austin Stoelk and Isaac Schaefers.
Stoelk and Schaefers take over for Chris Petersen, who stepped down as head coach after leading the Rockets to several successful seasons on the sidelines.
A year ago, Ar-We-Va went 3-5 overall and lost a 64-29 decision to Kingsley-Pierson in the opening round of the Eight-Man Playoffs.
"We’re very excited for the 2021 season. We are somewhat low on bodies, but the guys have worked their tails off thus far and we’re anxious to hopefully see that hard work pay off on Friday nights," commented Stoelk.
Stoelk and Schaefers will be joined on the sidelines by volunteer assistant coach Jake Danner.
"We have a good senior core for both leadership and experience. This will help tremendously, as nearly half of our team are freshmen. We will have some freshmen thrown into the fire, but they have handled things well so far this preseason," Stoelk added.
Returning lettermen for Ar-We-Va are seniors Will Ragaller (QB/LB), Cooper Kock (WR/DB), Braeden Kirsch (WR/CB), Damon Ehlers (C/DT) and Jonathan Dose (OL/DL); junior Tim Dose (OL/D); and sophomore Harley Molina (WR/LB).
At the skill positions, Will Ragaller and Kock had outstanding seasons for the Rockets last fall.
Will Ragaller took over a quarterback midway through last fall and was 42-of-92 for 693 yards passing with seven touchdown throws and three interceptions.
He also carried the ball 178 times for 1,133 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns to his credit.
Receiving-wise, Will Ragaller had eight catches for 159 yards and four scores. He also returned two kickoffs for TDs with a long of 73 yards.
Kock started last fall at quarterback before switching to a wide receiver.
Kock was 24-of-75 for 371 yards with nine scoring passes and five interceptions behind center.
He ran for 143 yards and two scores,while hauling in 27 passes for 464 yards and four TDs as a receiver.
Ehlers played fullback for Ar-We-Va a year ago, rushing for 290 yards and six TDs. He also caught 10 passes for 103 total yards.
Ehlers will play the center position on offense for the Rockets in 2021.
Kirsch, as a receiver a year ago, caught five balls for 69 yards.
Filling out Ar-We-Va’s roster are senior Jokow Tuguor (OG/DT); sophomore Emmett Neumann (OG/LB); and freshmen Joshua Cone (WR/DB), Blayne Smith (QB/DB), Wade Ragaller (RB/LB), Aidan Blackman (WR/DB), Luke Lavana (OL/DL) and Terry Koch (OL/DL).
"Although we don’t have a lot of size up front, I look forward to the quickness, intelligence and experience that some of our guys up front possess," Stoelk said.
"We have good speed at the skill positions, so that is also something we hope to use to our advantage," the Rocket co-head coach remarked.
Ar-We-Va will compete in Eight-Man, District 1 for the next two years with Glidden-Ralston, Kingsley-Pierson, Newell-Fonda, Remsen-St. Mary’s, River Valley and Siouxland Christian.
Ar-We-Va will open their eight-game regular season on Friday, August 27, against Fort Dodge St. Edmond in a non-district matchup at Westside.
The Rockets also will have a non-district game with Boyer Valley this season.
In Eight-Man, a total of 32 teams will qualify for postseason play with the top three teams in each district and two at-large teams advancing.