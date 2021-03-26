Seven letterwinners return for Monarch girls' soccer team

ot having taken the soccer field for two years after the spring sports season in Iowa was cancelled a year ago, Denison-Schleswig’s 2021 girls’ soccer season is set to begin with a total of 45 girls anxious to return to the field.
"As a coaching staff, we’re extremely excited and grateful to have a soccer season. The pandemic shut us down right before the season was ready to get started last year," commented Denison-Schleswig head coach Nick Bradley, who again will be assisted by coach Kelly Hawn.
"We have seven returning letterwinners and some great talent coming in. Coach Hawn and myself are so excited to see what this group can do, as our youth program has done a great job developing our young female soccer players," the Monarch boss added.
"A key strength for us this year will be our leadership. We have several girls returning who have played at the varsity level and their knowledge will help the underclassmen," remarked Bradley, whose 46-member youthful roster breaks down with four seniors, 10 juniors 17 sophomores and 14 freshmen.
Returning veterans for the Monarchs are seniors Mariela Alfaro (defender), Yesenia Altamirano (midfielder) and Anna Meyer (midfielder/defender); and juniors Bailey Gibbons (forward/midfielder), Vanessa Guardado (forward/midfielder), Olivia Gunderson (goalkeeper) and Alyssa Strubbe (midfielder/defender).
Besides Alfaro, Altamirano and Meyer, the team’s other senior is Jessica Moruga (forward).
"This group of girls will have to work harder than any other group I have coached. We need to learn to play together as a team, as we get only two weeks before we play competitively. It’s imperative that we mesh together right off the bat," Bradley pointed out.
Bradley’s main concern is conditioning.
"Each sport has its own unique aspect of its cardio. Soccer is no different, as the average girl will run four miles a game," Bradley said.
"This running is constant slow and then go, so we need to be outside to get our lungs used to the cold and warm air."
"Once our conditioning is good, then it’s about being a cohesive team, as we will need leaders on the field who can help their teammates make adjustments throughout the game," Bradley stated.
The complete roster is as follows:
Seniors
Mariela Alfaro, defender; Yesenia Altamirano, midfielder; Anna Meyer, defender; Jessica Moruga, forward
Juniors
Jackeline Galdamez, midfielder; Bailey Gibbons, midfielder; Ali Gorman, defender; Vanessa Guardado, midfielder; Olivia Gunderson, goalkeeper; Autumn Nemitz, forward; Rosa Oropeza, midfielder; Alyssa Strubbe/Welliiver, midfielder; Magaly Villa, forward; Brooklyn Winey, midfielder
Sophomores
Amy Aguilera, defender; Paulina Baeza, forward; Leigha Brungardt, midfielder; Lesley Chavez, defender; Amy Estrada, goalkeeper; Giselle Galvan, midfielder; Daelinn Garcia Duran, forward; Kyra Hawn, defender; Gladys Lopez, midfielder; Mary Clare Matthews, forward; Dehisy Merida, defender; Krystal Ordonez, midfielder; Araceli Salas, defender; Maria Vargas, defender; Anahi Velasco, midfielder; Roslyn Velasquez, goalkeeper; Gabriela Williams, defender
Freshmen
Whitlee Auen, forward; Quinlan Bygness, forward; Angela Cruz, midfielder; Analuisa Cruz-Nieto, midfielder; Mia Garcia, midfielder; Zoey Gonzales, forward; Chloe Koch, forward; Alicia Lopez, defender; Estela Lupian, forward; Diana Medina Flores, midfielder; Aliyah Meyer, forward; Genesis Reyes, midfielder; Jelissa Rivas, defender; Aremy Santos, midfielder
2021 Schedule
April
5 - vs. Lewis Central, JV/V; 12 - vs. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, V; 13 - at Glenwood, JV/V; 15 - at Creston; 16 - at Sioux City West; 20 - at Council Bluffs St. Albert, V; 26 - vs. Sioux City North, V
May
1 - Denison-Schleswig Tournament at Denison, V; 4 - at Harlan, V/JV; 6 - at Carroll High, V; 11 - vs. Missouri Valley, V; 14 - at Atlantic, JV/V; 17 - vs. Tri-Center, V; 20 - at Riverside, V; 25 at Kuemper Catholic, V