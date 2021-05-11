Shenandoah edges Monarch tennis girls in H-10 action

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls suffered a 5-4 tennis loss on Friday at Shenandoah.

It was the fourth setback in five matches for D-S, which fell to 4-6 overall on the season.

D-S and Shenandoah split the six singles matches, as Kiana Schulz at No. 2, Hailey Meseck at No. 3 and Evelyn Lopez at No. 4 all won their matches for the Monarchs.

Shenandoah won two of the three doubles matches for the victory, though.

The No. 3 doubles team of Lopez and Abby Gehlsen had the lone win for Spencer Pauley’s club.

"I’m proud of how the girls competed. Shenandoah has a very similar team like us. It was an extremely close match the entire time," commented Pauley.

"We went into doubles play tied 3-3 after singles, but couldn’t finish the job in doubles. It was a good learning experience. Each match we play we continue to get better," he added.