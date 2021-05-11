Shenandoah edges Monarch tennis girls in H-10 action

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls suffered a 5-4 tennis loss on Friday at Shenandoah.
It was the fourth setback in five matches for D-S, which fell to 4-6 overall on the season.
D-S and Shenandoah split the six singles matches, as Kiana Schulz at No. 2, Hailey Meseck at No. 3 and Evelyn Lopez at No. 4 all won their matches for the Monarchs.
Shenandoah won two of the three doubles matches for the victory, though.
The No. 3 doubles team of Lopez and Abby Gehlsen had the lone win for Spencer Pauley’s club.
"I’m proud of how the girls competed. Shenandoah has a very similar team like us. It was an extremely close match the entire time," commented Pauley.
"We went into doubles play tied 3-3 after singles, but couldn’t finish the job in doubles. It was a good learning experience. Each match we play we continue to get better," he added.
"Schulz got back on the right track in singles, as her serve looked powerful. Meseck’s placement on the court today was on point helping give her the victory in her singles match."
"Lopez and Gehlsen had great chemistry today on the court that gave them the 8-5 win," Pauley stated.
The D-S junior varsity girls won 8-4 over Shenandoah, as the Monarch girls won six of eight singles matches and two of four in doubles play.
Varsity results from Friday are below.
Singles
No. 1 - Jessica Sun (S) defeated Paola Martinez, 8-1; No. 2 - Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Erin Baldwin, 8-2; No. 3 - Hailey Meseck (D-S) defeated Paige Gleason, 8-4; No. 4 - Evelyn Lopez (D-S) defeated Libby Ehlers, 8-3; No. 5 - Cheyenne Gough (S) defeated Hannah Weber, 8-5; No. 6 - Vesta Bopp (S) defeated Abby Gehlsen, 8-4