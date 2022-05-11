Shenandoah takes care of Monarch tennis girls at Denison

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team wrapped up their regular season on Friday with a 7-2 loss to Shenandoah at Denison.

The setback put Spencer Pauley’s D-S squad at 1-8 overall in duals on the season.

D-S won one of the six singles matches with Abby Gutierrez in the No. 3 position earning an 8-4 victory.

She battled back to win after falling behind 3-0 early in the match.

In doubles play, the Monarch tandem of Hailey Meseck and Kiana Schulz came away with an 8-2 win for the Monarchs.

“We knew it was going to be another tough matchup for us against Shenandoah. I thought we looked tired in singles and Shenandoah used that to their advantage,” commented Pauley.

“We played a lot better tennis in doubles,” he added.

The D-S JV girls won seven of nine matches, including four of six in singles play.

Winners for D-S were Mersadees Fineran, Gabby Cardenas, Olivia Meyer and Nevaeh Boland.

D-S won all three doubles matches with the teams of Abbey Meseck/Fineran, Shelby Kastner/Cardenas and Meyer/Boland picking up wins.

Results:

Singles

No. 1 - Le Yuan Sun (S) defeated Hailey Meseck, 8-0; No. 2 - Paige Gleason (S) defeated Kiana Schulz, 8-3; No. 3 - Abby Gutierrez (D-S) defeated Auri Trowbridge, 8-4; No. 4 - Emma Olson (S) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-4; No. 5 - Candence Gough (S) defeated Lynnae Johnson, 8-2; No. 6 - Brooke Hays (S) defeated Zoey Beery, 8-4

Doubles