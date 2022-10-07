Shenandoah tops Monarch girls in three games

Denison-Schleswig lost a 3-0 decision to Shenandoah in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball play on Tuesday night at Denison.

The visiting Fillies earned a 25-14, 25-16, 25-11 victory over McKenzie Mich’s D-S club, which fell to 0-7 in Hawkeye 10 competition, 3-20 overall in matches and 9-50 in games.

“After seeing Shenandoah last Saturday, we knew going in what to expect. They have a tall front line and like to go over the block,” commented Mich.

“We’ve been setting goals for each match before going in. Our goals for this match were to hit positive and serve 90 percent or better. Our front row is doing a better job hitting as individuals. Our serving is sort of at a stalemate, while our passing and digging have stalled as of late,” she added.

“It’s really been the unforced errors that have been hurting us. We’re not controlling the things that we can control and that’s probably the most frustrating part.”

“The girls seemed nervous. I’m not sure if it was because it’s homecoming week and a lot of them played in the powder puff game on Monday night, but I think they just put too much emphasis on every hit and point and put more pressure on themselves than they needed to,” Mich said.

Claire Leinen led all D-S servers hitting all seven of her attempts. Addison Iman was 7-of-8. Ashlyn Herrig was 5-of-5.

Kaylie Baker connected on 4-of-5 serves. Anna Wiges was 4-of-4 with her team’s lone ace. Kaitlyn Bruhn was 3-of-3, while Whitlee Auen was 3-of-8.

Leinen paced the Monarch hitters with eight kills. Inman contributed five kills. Bruhn and Gaby Cardenas each had one kill.

Kaylie Baker led the team with 13 assists in setting.

Wiges had a team-high nine digs. Auen followed with seven digs. Herrig chipped in with five digs as well.

Inman and Baker each had four digs. Leinen added three digs. Bruhn also had two digs in the match.

Auen had one solo block and one block assist. Inman had one solo block, while Bruhn had two block assists on the night.

JV results

D-S won two of three sets against Shenandoah on Tuesday night.

D-S won the match by the scores of 25-21, 15-25, 15-10.

Elli Heiden was 9-of-11 with three aces for D-S.

Lauryn Turin also was 9-of-11 with one ace.

Kamden Bruhn hit all eight of her serves, while Norah Huebert was good on all seven of her attempts.

Taylor Totten led the team with five kills.

Mayah Slater added five kills. Zoey Beery had two kills.

Turin led the team with eight assists.