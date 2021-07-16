Sioux Center edges Monarchs in regular season finale at Denison

Denison-Schleswig hosted Sioux Center in nonconference baseball action on Tuesday night and suffered a 9-8 loss in eight innings to the visiting Warriors.
The one-run setback dropped Travis Wessel’s D-S club to 17-11 overall on the year after the Monarchs lost for the fourth time in five games.
Sioux Center improved to 18-10 overall with the win.
Sioux Center jumped on D-S starting pitcher Jaxon Wessel for two runs in the top of the first inning.
D-S got one run back in the bottom of the second to make it 2-1.
Sioux Center went up 4-1 with two runs in the top of the fourth, but the Monarchs rallied for three runs in their half of the fourth to tie it at 4-4.
Sioux Center added a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead, but D-S had three more runners cross home plate in the last of the fifth to go up 7-6.
Sioux Center regained the lead at 8-7 with two runs in the top of the sixth, but the Monarchs then plated one run in their half of the sixth to force an 8-8 tie.
Neither team scored in the seventh.
Evan Turin led off the seventh for D-S with a walk. The Monarchs then tried a sacrifice bunt by Carter Wessel, but he popped up to the catcher for the first out.
Braiden Heiden then hit into a double play to end the threat and send the game into extra innings.
Sioux Center managed a run in the top to take a one-run lead.
The Monarchs did get a runner to second in their at bat, but left him stranded to end the game after a groundout secured the win for the Warriors.
Sioux Center outhit D-S by a 12-9 margin in the contest.
The two teams combined to strand 25 runners on the bases, as the Warriors left 14 on and Monarchs 11.
Turin went 2-for-3 wthi two runs for D-S.
Carter Wessel, who has been extremely hot at the plate as of late, went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs batted in and two runs.
Nathan Gallup was 2-for-4. Heiden finished 1-for-4 with a double off the wall, while driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Jaxson Hildebrand was 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. Parker Bekkerus also went 1-for-4 with one run.
For Sioux Center, cleanup batter Taylor DeJager had a big night by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and one run.
Leadoff batter Lane Kamerman also was 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs for the Warriors out of the Siouxland Conference.
Jaxon Wessel tossed three and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three strikeouts and seven walks before being relieved by Hunter Emery.
Emery threw four and one-third, yielding five runs on six hits with three Ks and three walks.
Sioux Center had five pitchers take the mound on Tuesday with Ross Alderman earning the win in relief after throwing 33 pitches as the Warriors’ No. 3 hurler on the night.
"Sioux Center has a nice team and they threw their best at us to get ready for Friday night," commented D-S’s Wessel.
"I thought we hit the ball okay, but we just left too many guys on and didn’t take advantage of the opportunities in front of us," he added.
"You know, Jaxon Wessel and Emery both threw well, but we probably had a few too many walks that they (Sioux Center) eventually turned into runs."