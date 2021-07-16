Sioux Center edges Monarchs in regular season finale at Denison

Denison-Schleswig hosted Sioux Center in nonconference baseball action on Tuesday night and suffered a 9-8 loss in eight innings to the visiting Warriors.

The one-run setback dropped Travis Wessel’s D-S club to 17-11 overall on the year after the Monarchs lost for the fourth time in five games.

Sioux Center improved to 18-10 overall with the win.

Sioux Center jumped on D-S starting pitcher Jaxon Wessel for two runs in the top of the first inning.

D-S got one run back in the bottom of the second to make it 2-1.

Sioux Center went up 4-1 with two runs in the top of the fourth, but the Monarchs rallied for three runs in their half of the fourth to tie it at 4-4.

Sioux Center added a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead, but D-S had three more runners cross home plate in the last of the fifth to go up 7-6.

Sioux Center regained the lead at 8-7 with two runs in the top of the sixth, but the Monarchs then plated one run in their half of the sixth to force an 8-8 tie.