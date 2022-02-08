Sioux City East bowls past Monarch boys

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys suffered a 3,021-2,833 loss in bowling to Sioux City East on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The loss dropped D-S to 8-3 in matches on the season.

Christian Schmadeke led the way for D-S with a 423 series after tossing games of 213 and 200, respectively.

Lucas Segebart carded games of 176 and 236 for a 412 series. Trey Brotherton added a 398 series with games of 215 and 183.

He was followed by Blake Polzin (246-134--380), Harrison Dahm (190-168--358) and Kyle Segebart (161-182--343).