Sioux City East knocked off the Denison-Schleswig boys in bowling action on February 1 at Rush Lanes at Sioux City.
East defeated the Monarchs, 2,938-2,884.
Lucas Segebart led the D-S boys with a 435 series, firing games of 203 and 232.
He was followed by Christian Schmadeke (213-212—425), Jake Fink (193-162—355), Ethan Totten (184-152—336), Derek Scheuring (141-162—303) and Wyatt Randeris (135-170-305).
Sioux City East also won the junior varsity match, 2,426-2,388.
Jett Paulsen pace the D-S boys with a 359 series (190-169).
He was followed by Gavin Schmadeke (167-175—342), Bradyn Schillerberg (164-166—330), Josh Holm (157-147—304), Haiden Fineran (141-137—278) and Cristian Requeno (107-145—252)