Sioux City West clips Monarch soccer boys in overtime

Sioux City West clipped Denison-Schleswig 1-0 in overtime in varsity boys’ soccer action on Friday night at Denison.

The loss was the first of the season in three matches for D-S, which was outshot 32-6, including 16-4 in shots on goal.

West scored the lone goal of the match with one minute, 18 seconds left in overtime on a penalty kick after a Monarch foul from behind in the box.

"Sioux City West has a fantastic team and definitely one of the toughest teams will play this season. We really struggled to maintain possession and probably only controlled possession for 15 to 20 percent of the match," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.

"We were fortunate we didn’t lose by three of four goals, as West hit the post at least three times, including on their first penalty kick," he added.

Yahir Zavala played in goal for the Monarchs and had 14 saves on the night.

"Zavala had an outstanding game in goal for us. It was his first opportunity to face a lot of shots and he was up to the challenge," Trevino stated.