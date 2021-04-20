Sioux City West clips Monarch soccer boys in overtime

Sioux City West clipped Denison-Schleswig 1-0 in overtime in varsity boys’ soccer action on Friday night at Denison.
The loss was the first of the season in three matches for D-S, which was outshot 32-6, including 16-4 in shots on goal.
West scored the lone goal of the match with one minute, 18 seconds left in overtime on a penalty kick after a Monarch foul from behind in the box.
"Sioux City West has a fantastic team and definitely one of the toughest teams will play this season. We really struggled to maintain possession and probably only controlled possession for 15 to 20 percent of the match," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.
"We were fortunate we didn’t lose by three of four goals, as West hit the post at least three times, including on their first penalty kick," he added.
Yahir Zavala played in goal for the Monarchs and had 14 saves on the night.
"Zavala had an outstanding game in goal for us. It was his first opportunity to face a lot of shots and he was up to the challenge," Trevino stated.
"We also had a big defender save by Jeffery Menendez on a shot that would have went in."
"West caught us chasing the ball on defense and not marking up, so they just passed the ball around and wore us out," Trevino remarked.
"West also beat us to some 50/50 balls, as we waited for the ball to come to us while they went to the ball. We also had two trips in the box that led to penalty kicks," Trevino noted.
JV results
Sioux City West won the junior varsity match on Friday, 2-1.
The loss dropped D-S to 1-1 overall on the year.
West went up 1-0 after scoring with 15:38 left in the first half on a shot from seven yards out.
With 12:55 left in the first half, D-S tied it at 1-1 on a penalty kick score by Christopher Campos.
It was the first goal of the season for Camps.
West then scored the final goal of the match with 2:10 remaining before halftime.
"West caught the Monarch defense up too high and it resulted in a foot race for 45 yards with the West forward hitting a goal from close range in a one-one-one with our keeper," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.