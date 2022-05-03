Sioux City West shuts out Monarch soccer girls at Denison

Sioux City West netted three goals in each half on Thursday night, as the Wolverines picked up a 6-0 soccer victory over the Denison-Schleswig girls at Denison.

The loss was the sixth in a row against another quality opponent, as Chris Eller’s squad fell to 1-6 overall in matches on the season.

It also was the third match in four nights for the Monarchs.

West outshot D-S by a 30-4 margin, including 17-1 in shots on goal overall.

West scored goals from 10, 8, 15, 25 and 25 yards with another off a corner kick.

Amy Estrada played in goal for D-S and finished with 11 saves on the night.

“We need to keep our heads up. We have lost to six teams. Three of them are ranked in the state, while two of them are 3A schools with good records against very tough schedules and an unranked 2A team that’s 7-2,” commented Eller.