Six letterwinners bolster BV cross country teams

Five boys and four girls will compete this fall for the Boyer Valley cross country teams.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will again be under the direction of veteran coaches Kent Hall (24th year), Stacy Pippitt (20th year) and Amber Garrett (10th year).
Four of the five boys out are returning veterans in seniors Nathaniel Green and Clay Roberts and sophomores Jack Heistand and Patrick Heffernan.
The fifth boy out this season is freshman Evan Ten Eyck.
On the girls’ side, seniors Kylie Petersen and Claire Gross are both returning veterans for the Lday Bulldogs.
Other girls out are junior Maci Miller and freshman Abby Mandel.
"This group of runners has been very dedicated over the past few months, as I’ve seen a lot of the kids train on their own," commented Hall.
"The kids have great work ethics and I feel that will help us tremendously as the season progresses."
"Our seniors have been very helpful motivating the younger athletes. This is a great group to work with and I’m excited to see how we improve as the season progresses," Hall said.
2020 Schedule
September
1 - Logan-Magnolia Invitational; 8 - Treynor Invitational; 12 - Ridge View Invitational at Holstein; 17 - Panorama Invitational at Panora; 22 - Tri-Center Invitational at Neola; 24 - Audubon Invitational; 29 - Denison-Schleswig Invitational at Denison
October
8 - RVC Meet/ Boyer Valley Invitational at Dunlap; 12 - O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove; 17 - Missouri Valley Invitational