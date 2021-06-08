Six Monarchs earn all-conference soccer honors

Denison-Schleswig landed six boys on the 2021 Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Soccer Teams released recently.

Named to the first team for D-S were senior goalkeeper Yahir Zavala, senior defender Jeffery Menendez and sophomore midfielder Edin Barrios.

Earning spots on the second team were senior defender Carlos Garcia and junior defender Jose Lara.

Sophomore midfielder Christopher Campos also was an honorable mention selection for a Monarch team that finished 5-2 in Hawkeye 10 matches and 10-6 overall under veteran head coach Carlos Trevino.

In recent awards handed out, Zavala was named the Monarchs’ most valuable player for the 2021 season.

Barrios was named the team’s most top offensive player, while Menendez and Garcia were co-defensive players of the year for the Monarchs.

The complete list of all-conference selections is below.

First Team