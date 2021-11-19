Six Rocket players earn all-district football recognition

He was second on the team with four pass interceptions with one touchdown return, as well as returning one kickoff for a score.

Kock hauled in a team-high 29 passes for 493 yards with nine touchdown receptions.

Kock also ran the ball 53 times for 162 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Kock was second on the team in tackles with 54 (41 solo), including 10.5 tackles for loss.

Ehlers and Dose were both among Ar-We-Va’s tackle leaders on defense.

Ehlers had 36 total tackles (18 solo) with 5.5 for loss, while Dose finished with 28.5 tackles (12 solo), including 9.5 tackles for loss.

Kirsch tallied 29 pass receptions for 420 yards and three scores on the season.

Defensively, Kirsch had 8.5 tackles (6 solo), while leading the Rockets with five interceptions.

Wade Ragaller caught seven passes on the year for 146 yards and three scores.