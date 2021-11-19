Six Rocket players earn all-district football recognition

A total of six Ar-We-Va players were reocognized on the 2021 Eight-Man, All-District 1 Football Teams that were released recently.
Ar-We-Va finished 3-3 in District 1 and 4-4 overall under first-year, co-head coaches Austin Stoelk and Isaac Schaefers.
The Rockets had two first-team selections in senior quarterback/linebacker Will Ragaller and senior receiver/defensive back Cooper Kock.
Named to the second team were senior offensive/defensive lineman Damon Ehlers and junior offensive/defensive lineman Jonathan Dose.
Ar-We-Va also had two honorable mention picks in senior receiver/defensive end Braeden Kirsch and freshman wingback/linebacker Wade Ragaller.
Will Ragaller had an outstanding senior campaign on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, he ran the ball 178 times for 1,306 yards with 19 rushing touchdowns to his credit on the year.
Through the air, he was 81-of-178 for 1,095 yards with 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Defensively, Will Ragaller led the Rockets with 69 total tackles (38 solo), including 13 tackles for loss.
He was second on the team with four pass interceptions with one touchdown return, as well as returning one kickoff for a score.
Kock hauled in a team-high 29 passes for 493 yards with nine touchdown receptions.
Kock also ran the ball 53 times for 162 yards and two scores.
Defensively, Kock was second on the team in tackles with 54 (41 solo), including 10.5 tackles for loss.
Ehlers and Dose were both among Ar-We-Va’s tackle leaders on defense.
Ehlers had 36 total tackles (18 solo) with 5.5 for loss, while Dose finished with 28.5 tackles (12 solo), including 9.5 tackles for loss.
Kirsch tallied 29 pass receptions for 420 yards and three scores on the season.
Defensively, Kirsch had 8.5 tackles (6 solo), while leading the Rockets with five interceptions.
Wade Ragaller caught seven passes on the year for 146 yards and three scores.
Defensively, he finished with 38.5 tackles (27 solo), including 3.5 tackles for loss.
Wade Ragaller also connected on 10-of-19 PAT kicks for the Rockets.
Those athletes named to the all-district teams are below.
First Team
Remsen-St. Mary’s: Wes Galles, Sr.; Austin Jensen, Sr.; Cael Ortmann, Jr.; Brenden Fisch, Jr.
Newell-Fonda: Izak Baron, Sr.; Trey Jungers, Sr.; Mason Dicks, Jr.
Kingsley-Pierson: Jackson Howe, Sr.; Damon Schmid, Sr.; Grant Schroeder, Sr.
Ar-We-Va: Will Ragaller, Sr.; Cooper Kock, Sr.
Glidden-Ralston: Tyler Brant, Sr.; Caden Smith, Sr.
River Valley: John Nelson, Sr.; Ethan Thomas, Sr.
Siouxland Christian: AJ Goetsch, Sr.
Second Team
Remsen-St. Mary’s: Ryan Willman, Jr.; Brody Schorg, Sr.
Newell-Fonda: Will Pitstick, Sr.; Wyatt Kreft, Jr.
Kingsley-Pierson: Derek Reinking, Jr.; Beau Goodwin, Soph.
Ar-We-Va: Jonathan Dose, Jr.; Damon Ehlers, Sr.
Glidden-Ralston: Kyler Eischeid, Jr.; Bryson Ertz, Sr.
River Valley: Alec Dixon, Jr.
Siouxland Christian: Elijah Claeys, Jr.; Deshawn Wells, Jr.