Skill players strength for IKM-Manning football

IKM-Manning’s outstanding playoff tradition continued a year ago, as the Wolves advanced to postseason play for the ninth time last fall.
After claiming the district title with a perfect 5-0 record, IKM-Manning rode a six-game winning streak into its Class A playoff opener against Britt, West Hancock, which bettered the Wolves (38-14) en route to capping off a perfect season with a state championship.
IKM-Manning finished 6-4 overall a year ago under veteran head coach Tom Casey, who will begin his 41st year on the sidelines in 2020 with 226 career victories to his credit.
"We have 32 boys out this season and it’s a great group of guys to work with. They’ve been working hard and doing what they have to do to improve every day," commented Casey.
"We have some good pieces to work with and a good nucleus back from last year. We just don’t have a lot of depth right now, but we hope to get to that point after a couple of games," he added.
The Wolves return 13 lettermen from last year’s squad, including six starters on offense.
Senior veterans are Kyler Rasmussen (FB/LB), Hayden McLaughlin (WR/DB), Drew Doyel (RB/LB), James Vega (FB/DE) and Brody Swearingen (OL/LB).
Junior lettermen back are Nolan Ramsey (QB/DB), Amos Rasmussen (HB/DB), Mitchell Kerkhoff (FB/LB), Max Neilsen (OL/DL), Conner Halbur (OL/DE) and Luke Ramsey (TE/DE).
Sophomores Cooper Irlmeier (HB/DB) and Cooper Perdew (TE/DE) also are returning letterwinners for the Wolves, which will take the field for the first time in 2020 tonight (Friday) against Tri-Center at Manning.
Nolan Ramsey returns at quarterback for IKM-Manning after completing 34-of-63 passes a year ago for 538 yards with four touchdown throws and six interceptions.
Kyler Rasmussen led the Wolves’ ground attack a year ago, carrying the ball 195 times for 937 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns.
IKM-Manning will play the 2020 season without Amos Rasmussen after the junior all-around standout recently suffered a torn ACL.
Amos Rasmussen was the team’s second-leading rusher and receiver a year ago after running for 774 yards and nine TDs and catching nine balls for 141 yards and one score.
He also returned seven kickoffs for an average of 31.7 yards per return with one TD to his credit last fall.
Kyler Rasmussen also will lead the Wolves’ defense after accumulating 44 solo tackles and 62 assists a year ago.
Kerkhoff was third in tackles a year ago with 24 solos and 69 assists.
"We feel pretty good about our skill positions with Nolan Ramsey and Kyler Rasmussen back for us. We really do have a good nucleus back on offense," Casey said.
"Defensively, we have some work to do. We graduated a pretty good bunch of guys, so we’ll have to find some players to fill the gaps," remarked Casey, who will be assisted by Cory McCarville, Dan Spooner and Joe Thraen.
IKM-Manning will compete in Class A, District 10 this season with the likes of Woodbury Central, West Monona, Ridge View, Westwood Sloan and Logan-Magnolia.
"Honestly, though, I really haven’t looked too far ahead at our schedule," Casey said. "We’re playing some new teams that I really don’t know a lot about. There’s been so much other stuff to worry about with this season that I haven’t had the time to break down the schedule."
"We know it’s not going to be a normal year. We’re all doing the best that we can. I think it’s fair that all of the teams get a shot at the playoffs due to the current climate. I just hope everything runs smoothly," Casey said.
2020 Schedule
August
28 - vs. Tri-Center
September
4 - at Southeast Valley (Gowrie); 11 - vs. Woodbury Central; 18 - vs. West Monona; 25 - at Ridge View
October
2 - at Westwood, Sloan; 9 - vs. Logan-Magnolia