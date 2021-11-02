Slater of D-S earns Hawkeye 10 volleyball recognition

The 2021 Hawkeye 10 Conference Volleyball Teams were released late last week and Denison-Schleswig had one girl recognized.
Selected for the Monarchs was senior outside hitter Hannah Slater, who received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Slater led D-S with 119 kills on the season. She also had 82 digs, 23 total blocks and was 88-of-94 in serving with three aces to her credit.
Those athletes honored as all-conference performers are below.
First Team
Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood, Sr., MB; Charley Hernandez, Glenwood, Fr., OH; Zophi Hendriks, Harlan, Sr., OH; Sophie Badding, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., MH; Ashlyn Badding, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., S; Karly Brown, Lewis Central, Sr., S; Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central, Jr., RS; Lexi Johnson, Red Oak, Sr., OH; Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak, Sr., MH; Lauren Williams, C.B. St. Albert, Sr., OH
Second Team
Chloe Mullenix, Atlantic, Jr., MH; Abby Smith, Atlantic, Jr., OH; Lauren Roenfeldt, Glenwood, Sr., S; Coryl Matheny, Glenwood, Sr., OH; Madison Kjergaard, Harlan, Jr., L; Kenya Prescott, Kuemper Catholic, Sr., L; Kenzie Schon, Kuemper Catholic, Sr., OH; Anna Strohmeier, Lewis Central, Soph., MH; Tory Carrick, Red Oak, Sr., OH/RS; Allison Narmi, C.B. St. Albert, Sr., MH
Honorable Mention
Aubrey Guyer, Atlantic, Jr., MH; Ava Rush, Atlantic, Jr., L; Taylor Cole, Clarinda, Jr., OH; Paige Millikan, Clarinda, Sr., OH/MB; Doryn Paup, Creston, Jr., MH; Hannah Slater, Denison-Schleswig, Sr., OH/RS; Tarah Jackson, Glenwood, Sr., L; Claire Schmitz, Harlan, Sr., MH; Anna Galles, Lewis Central, Sr., OH; Ashlyn Blackman, Red Oak, Sr., L: Macey Finley, Shenandoah, Soph., L; Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah, Fr., OH; Maddie Horvath, C.B. St. Albert, Sr., S