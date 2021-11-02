Slater of D-S earns Hawkeye 10 volleyball recognition

The 2021 Hawkeye 10 Conference Volleyball Teams were released late last week and Denison-Schleswig had one girl recognized.

Selected for the Monarchs was senior outside hitter Hannah Slater, who received honorable mention all-conference recognition.

Slater led D-S with 119 kills on the season. She also had 82 digs, 23 total blocks and was 88-of-94 in serving with three aces to her credit.

Those athletes honored as all-conference performers are below.

First Team

Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood, Sr., MB; Charley Hernandez, Glenwood, Fr., OH; Zophi Hendriks, Harlan, Sr., OH; Sophie Badding, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., MH; Ashlyn Badding, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., S; Karly Brown, Lewis Central, Sr., S; Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central, Jr., RS; Lexi Johnson, Red Oak, Sr., OH; Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak, Sr., MH; Lauren Williams, C.B. St. Albert, Sr., OH

Second Team