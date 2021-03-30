Slim roster greets Ratliff for Monarch boys' tennis in 2021

After the 2020 spring sports season in Iowa was cancelled, the Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team will return to the court in 2021 with a slim roster of 12 athletes.

Under the direction of veteran head coach Aaron Ratliff, the Monarchs will have a roster of four seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen.

Leading the charge this season will be pair of varsity lettermen from the 2019 season in juniors Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm.

As freshmen two years ago, Reis went 11-0 in the number two singles position, while Dahm was 14-4 in the number four spot and 8-1 in doubles play.

Also a freshman, Reis qualified for the state doubles tournament with Sean Moran and returned home with a sixth-place finish in Class 1A.

D-S will return two junior varsity lettermen from the 2019 season in seniors Isaac Leinen and Adolfo Vargas.

Filling out the Monarchs’ roster are seniors Jaydon Kinney and Connor MacGregor; sophomores Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens and freshmen Braden Curnyn, Jorge Zuniga, Jimy Escalante and Chris Escobar.