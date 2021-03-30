Slim roster greets Ratliff for Monarch boys' tennis in 2021

After the 2020 spring sports season in Iowa was cancelled, the Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team will return to the court in 2021 with a slim roster of 12 athletes.
Under the direction of veteran head coach Aaron Ratliff, the Monarchs will have a roster of four seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen.
Leading the charge this season will be pair of varsity lettermen from the 2019 season in juniors Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm.
As freshmen two years ago, Reis went 11-0 in the number two singles position, while Dahm was 14-4 in the number four spot and 8-1 in doubles play.
Also a freshman, Reis qualified for the state doubles tournament with Sean Moran and returned home with a sixth-place finish in Class 1A.
D-S will return two junior varsity lettermen from the 2019 season in seniors Isaac Leinen and Adolfo Vargas.
Filling out the Monarchs’ roster are seniors Jaydon Kinney and Connor MacGregor; sophomores Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens and freshmen Braden Curnyn, Jorge Zuniga, Jimy Escalante and Chris Escobar.
"After having Covid-19 cancel the season last year, it’s hard to project what the season will be like this year," commented Ratliff.
"We’re fortunate to have two varsity players returning from the 2019 season. We have solid younger players that should play well to round off our varsity," added the Monarch boss.
"The bad news is that our roster number dropped from 30 to 10, so fielding a junior varsity team will be difficult."
"We will need to boost our numbers back up in future seasons if we hope to remain competitive," noted Ratliff, whose team will open its season on Tuesday, April 6, against Audubon at Denison.
2021 Schedule
April
6 - vs. Audubon; 8 vs. 9 - at Cherokee; Harlan; 13 - at Sioux City East; 15 - at Sioux City Heelan; 16 - vs. Shenandoah; 20 - at Alantic; 26 - vs. C.B. St. Albert
May
3 - Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Denison; 6 - at Kuemper Catholic; 10 - vs. Lewis Central