Slow start dooms Monarch boys at Storm Lake

A slow start doomed Denison-Schleswig on Thursday night, as the Monarch boys suffered a 59-46 nonconference basketball loss at Storm Lake.
The setback dropped D-S to 1-1 overall on the season.
Storm Lake jumped up 18-6 after the first quarter and led 32-16 at halftime.
D-S improved on the offensive end in the second half, outscoring Storm Lake by a 30-27 margin, but the first-half deficit was too deep for the Monarchs.
Braiden Heiden, coming off a 30-point and 17-rebound performance against Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U, led D-S at Storm Lake with 18 points, seven boards, five shot blocks and four steals.
Heiden netted 12 of his 18 points on four three-point baskets.
Hunter Emery added eight points, three boards and two steals.
Aiden Schuttinga also had eight points, three assists and two boards in the loss.
Evan Turin chipped in with seven points, four boards, two assists and two steals for the Monarchs, which hit 7-of-20 three-point tries and 18-of-50 attempts overall from the floor for 36 percent.
Carter Wessel also had four points and two boards. Matthew Weltz finished with one point and two steals for the Monarchs, which went to free throw line only six times with three makes.
"We got off to a slow start in our first road game and with some new guys in the lineup," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"Give Storm Lake credit, as they were the more aggressive team in the first half. We did a better job in the second half of asserting ourselves and becoming more aggressive," he added.
"We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well and faced our first team with a shot blocker. It was a good learning experience for our guys," Fink remarked.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 50-42.
Carson Seuntjens and Jaxon Wessel each tossed in 12 points to lead D-S.
Gavin Hipnar added nine points. Jakob Wigg also had six points for the Monarchs.