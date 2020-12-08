Slow start dooms Monarch boys at Storm Lake

Carter Wessel also had four points and two boards. Matthew Weltz finished with one point and two steals for the Monarchs, which went to free throw line only six times with three makes.

"We got off to a slow start in our first road game and with some new guys in the lineup," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

"Give Storm Lake credit, as they were the more aggressive team in the first half. We did a better job in the second half of asserting ourselves and becoming more aggressive," he added.

"We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well and faced our first team with a shot blocker. It was a good learning experience for our guys," Fink remarked.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 50-42.

Carson Seuntjens and Jaxon Wessel each tossed in 12 points to lead D-S.