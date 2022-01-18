Slow start hurts Monarch girls in non-league loss to Warriors

The Denison-Schleswig girls fell behind by 15 points at halftime en route to a 54-42 nonconference basketball loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday night at Sergeant Bluff.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for D-S, which will return to Hawkeye 10 Conference play tonight (Tuesday) against Lewis Central at Denison.

A slow start hurt D-S in this game.

The Monarchs hit just 1-of-7 shots in the first quarter and turned the ball over eight times helping SB-L get out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter of play.

In fact, the D-S girls were just 3-of-18 from the field with 17 turnovers in the first half, as the host Warriors led 31-16 at halftime.

D-S played much better in the second half, outscoring SB-L by a 26-23 margin, but the first-half deficit was just too much for the Monarchs to overcome.

"Yeah, we struggled in the first half. We didn’t shoot well and we really hurt ourselves with a lot of self-inflicted turnovers," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich, whose team committed a total of 28 turnovers on the night.

"We played better in the second half. Heck, we got the game down to seven points and had a chance to cut it to five in the fourth quarter," he added.

"After the not-so-good first half, I thought the girls really competed in the second half. We finally switched to our 1-3-1 zone, which sped them up and made them rush more than they wanted to," Mich said.

For the game, D-S was 4-of-15 from three-point range and 12-of-34 overall from the field for 35 percent.

The Monarchs also were 14-of-21 at the free throw line.

SB-L, on the other hand, was 3-of-16 from behind the three-point arc and 21-of-59 overall from the floor for 36 percent.

The Warriors were 9-of-17 at the foul line.

SB-L outrebounded D-S by a 35-32 margin.

Kira Langenfeld paced D-S with 13 points to go with seven rebounds.

Langenfeld scored all 13 of her points in the second half.

Kiana Schulz drained three, three-point shots and finished with 12 points to go with eight boards.

Whitlee Auen earned her first start and had a nice contest with nine points, seven boards, four steals and one assist.

Olivia Meyer had three points. Cambri Brodersen added two points, four boards, three assists and one steal.

Claire Leinen also had two points. Hannah Slater had one point and two boards for the Monarchs.

JV results

SB-L won the junior varsity game, 47-33.

Mayah Slater led D-S with 15 points and seven boards.

Lauren Bowker had six points. Addison Inman had five points. Samantha Chandler finished with two points, two assists and three steals for the Monarchs.

Score by Quarters

D-S.......................4 12 18 8 - 42