South Central Calhoun slips past Rocket girls at Vail

The Ar-We-Va girls fell short in an 8-6 nonconference softball loss to South Central Calhoun on Tuesday night at Vail.

With the defeat, Ar-We-Va moved to 8-9 overall on the season.

South Central Calhoun got rolling early with six runs in the top of the second inning. Ar-We-Va got one back in the bottom half and then pushed five runs across in the last of the third to tie it at 6-6.

Ar-We-Va would not score again, as SCC plated two runs in the top of the fifth for the win.

Ar-We-Va had nine hits in the loss.

Maggie Ragaller paced the Rockets by going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Kora Obrecht went 2-for-4 with one run.

Jamie Hausman was 2-for-4 with one run batted in. Hannah Kraus was 1-for-4 with one run, while Sophie Jackson wound up 1-for-3 with one RBI.