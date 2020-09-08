Spencer controls clock, tempo in non-district win over Monarchs

Spencer jumped ahead 28-0 on Friday night, as the Tigers dealt Denison-Schleswig a 35-7 non-district football setback at Spencer.
For Spencer, the win evened its season at 1-1 overall.
For D-S, the loss dropped Chad Van Kley’s squad to 0-2 overall going into this Friday’s Class 3A, District 9 opener against Carroll High at Denison, which also will be the Monarchs’ first home game of the year.
Carroll High is 1-1 overall on the year and coming off a 55-0 loss to Webster City on Friday night.
After a scoreless first quarter, Spencer quarterback Jackson DeWitt scored on a three-yard run in the second to give his team a 7-0 lead at halftime.
Spencer tacked on two more scores in the third quarter. The first on a one-yard TD run by Jon Nissen and the second on a 50-yard interception return by Christian Hookfin that put the Tigers up 21-0 after three quarters.
An 11-yard TD run by Spencer’s Mikey Jordan put the Tigers up 28-0 early in the fourth.
D-S then put together its best drive of the night, as Leo Araujo capped off a 60-yard drive with a 15-yard scoring run.
Carson Seuntjens booted through the PAT kick to make it 28-7.
Spencer then added a 49-yard TD run with Ian Youngdahl’s PAT kick rounding out the game’s scoring.
Spencer finished the game with 385 total yards, including 334 rushing and 51 passing.
D-S, on the other hand, had 218 total yards with 102 via the ground and 116 through the air.
Araujo led all Monarch rushers with 12 carries for 66 yards. Nathan Gallup ran four times for 22 yards and Jaxson Hildebrand ran six times for 21 yards.
Monarch quarterback Carter Wessel was 12-of-25 for 116 yards with two interceptions in the passing department on the night.
Seuntjens hauled in four passes for 42 yards to lead all D-S receivers.
Evan Turin caught two passes for 33 yards and Jaden Gonzalez had four catches for 27 yards.
Defensively, Colin Reis led the Monarchs with six tackles. Gallup had five, followed by Seuntjens with four. Turin also picked off a pass.
"The game really was a game of two halves. We had some opportunities in the first half that we didn’t take advantage of," commented Van Kley.
"Both teams went back and forth in the first half with the game played on our half of the field for the majority of the half," he added.
"Spencer opened the third quarter with a long drive for a touchdown and then they got the interception for a pick six that put them up 28-0."
"We started to press at that point trying to do too much too quickly. Spencer with its triple-option offense definitely controlled the clock and the tempo of the game in the second half," Van Kley said.
"You know, we put together a nice drive in the fourth quarter and got a nice touchdown run by Araujo. And that was with starters still in the game for both teams, so I was pleased with the effort," the Monarch boss stated.
"It was a very physical game and I think both teams felt that. We stood toe-to-toe with them defensively for the most part, but offensively, we just didn’t capitalize enough on our opportunities," Van Kley said.
Score by Quarters
D-S.......................0 0 0 7 - 7
Spencer................0 7 14 14 - 35
Scoring
Second Quarter
S - Jackson DeWitt 3 run (Ian Youngdahl kick)
Third Quarter
S - Jon Nissen 1 run (Youngdahl kick)
S - Christian Hookfin 50 interception (Youngdahl kick)
Fourth Quarter
S - Mikey Jordan 11 run (Youngdahl kick)
D-S - Leo Araujo 15 run (Carson Seuntjens kick)
S - 49 run (Youngdahl kick)
Team Statistics
D-S S
First Downs: 15 18
Rushes/yards: 34-102 49-334
Passing yards: 116 51
Comp-att-int.: 12-25-2 2-3-1
Total yards: 218 385
Punts/avg.: 3-24.0
Fumbles/lost: 0-0 0-0
Penalties/yards: 8-25 7-41
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Leo Araujo 12-66, 1 TD; Nathan Gallup 4-22; Jaxson Hildebrand 6-21; Hunter Emery 1-6; Colin Reis 2-5; Jacob Boelter 1-2; Jacob Bruck 1- minus 4; Carter Wessel 7- minus 16
Passing: Wessel 12-25, 116 yards, 2 interceptions
Receiving: Carson Seuntjens 4-42; Evan Turin 2-33; Jason Gonzalez 4-27
Scoring: Araujo 6 points; Seuntjens 1 point
Tackles: Reis 6 UA, 1A; Gallup 5 UA, 3A; Seuntjens 4 UA, 1A; Araujo 3 UA; Joe Graeve 3 UA; Brady Boell 3 UA; Austin Wessel 2 UA, 2A; Manny Alcaraz 2 UA; C. Wessel 1 UA, 1A; Hildebrand 1 UA, 2A
Interceptions: Turin 1