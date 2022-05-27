Spencer hurler shuts down Monarch boys at Denison

Travis Wessel’s Denison-Schleswig baseball team managed only three hits off Spencer pitcher Devin Dirkx on Monday night, as the Monarchs suffered an 11-1 nonconference loss in five innings to the Tigers at Denison.

The setback dropped D-S to 2-2 overall on the young season.

Dirkx threw all five innings for Spencer, as he allowed only a run in the fourth, while giving up just three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks on the night.

Hitting safely for D-S with singles were Jaxon Wessel, Ty Fink and Lance Arkfeld.

Hunter Emery scored the lone run for D-S.

Wessel went 1-for-3, while Fink was 1-for-2 and Arkfeld 1-for-1 at the plate.

The game was scoreless until the top of the third when Spencer plated five runs, including three alone on passed balls.

The Tigers put four runs on the board in the top of the fourth to make it 9-1.

D-S pushed its only run across in its half of the fourth, but Spencer came back with two in the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

“The Dirkx kid for them is a great pitcher. We have bunch of new hitters in the lineup and it’s just going to take some time for them to adjust to the pace at the varsity level,” commented Wessel.

“I thought Brotherton threw well early on. Spencer got to him a little in the third and that’s when the game turned in their favor. The three-run home run in the fourth then just broke the game open,” he added.

Brotherton started and threw three innings, allowing five runs on three hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

Gavin Hipnar tossed two innings in relif, yielding six runs on four hits with one K and one walk.