Spencer pressure too much for Monarch girls in loss to Tigers

The Denison-Schleswig girls attempted only 31 shots and turned the ball over 34 times in a 58-26 nonconference basketball loss to Spencer on Tuesday night at Denison.

The 32-point setback was the fifth loss in six games for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which fell to one game under .500 at 8-9 overall going into tonight’s nonconference matchup with Atlantic at Denison.

Spencer’s full-court press caused the D-S girls fits early on, as the Monarchs committed 21 of their 34 turnovers in the first half.

Because of that, shots were limited for D-S, as the hosts got off only three shots in the first quarter and 11 in the second.

Spencer raced out to a 17-2 first-quarter lead and led 32-9 at halftime.

A 19-3 third-quarter scoring advantage for Spencer opened up a 51-12 Tiger lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Monarchs outscored Spencer 14-7 over the final eight minutes.

For the game, D-S was 3-of-9 from three-point range and 10-of-31 overall from the field for 32 percent on the night.

The Monarchs also hit just 3-of-10 free throws.

Spencer, on the other hand, was 8-of-25 from behind the three-point arc and 22-of-60 overall from the floor for 37 percent.

“Spencer has a very good team. We knew they were going to press, but we really played into their hands by throwing the ball away a lot and allowing them easy baskets in transition,” commented Mich.

“Because we had trouble getting the ball up the court, we were limited in the number of shots we were able to get. Give Spencer credit for that, though, as they made us work for everything we got,” he added.

“After getting only 14 shots in the first half, we got up 17 in the second half, but there just weren’t a lot of opportunities for us. And, we didn’t shoot that well,” remarked Mich, whose team played without senior starting forward Kira Langenfeld and junior reserve forward Kaitlyn Bruhn because of injuries.

Mich said that Langenfeld might return to the team for Friday’s game against Atlantic, while Bruhn will more than likely be sidelined the rest of this week.

Hannah Slater scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds for D-S.

Lauren Bowker also had six points off the bench to go with two boards.

Kiana Schulz had four points, seven boards and one shot block.

Sophie Sonnichsen had three points, four boards and one assist.

Cambri Brodersen also had three points, five boards, one assist and one steal.

Autumn Nemitz finished with two points, one board and one steal.

D-S outrebounded Spencer by a 36-25 margin.

JV results

Spencer won the junior varsity game, 44-36.

Olivia Meyer led D-S with eight points to go with four rebounds.

Mayah Slater added seven points and four boards.

Claire Leinen had five points, six boards and one assist.

Score by Quarters

Spencer............17 15 19 7 - 58