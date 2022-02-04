Spencer shuts down Monarch offensive attack in non-league win

Spencer limited the Denison-Schleswig boys to their second-lowest scoring output of the season on Tuesday night, as the state-ranked Tigers picked up a 59-43 nonconference victory over the Monarchs at Denison.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for D-S, which fell to 11-5 overall.

Spencer, ranked sixth in the state in Class 3A, won its third consecutive game en route to moving to 13-3 overall with its 16-point triumph.

Spencer got out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead and led 27-18 at halftime.

The Tigers upped their lead to 14 at 43-29 to start the fourth quarter.

“We knew we were facing a really good Spencer team that can score from all spots on the floor,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

“In the first quarter, I thought we did a really good job of getting to the rim and getting shots, but we just didn’t get anything to fall. In the second quarter, we got some open looks and just weren’t able to convert,” he added.

“Give Spencer credit, though, as they got us sped up and made it uncomfortable for us on the offensive end.”

“Defensively, I thought we did some good things, but we just had a couple of possessions where we gave them extra looks and they made us pay,” Fink remarked.

“It was a good barometer test for our guys as we get closer to the postseason. It showed us some things we need to get better at as we prepare for the stretch run,” the Monarch boss stated.

Carson Seuntjens led D-S with 13 points to go with two rebounds and one assist.

Luke Wiebers added 12 points, eight boards, two assists and two steals.

Jaxon Wessel contributerd seven points, three boards and one assist.

Hunter Emery had six points, one board and one assist. Lance Arkfeld contributed three points, seven boards and one shot block.

Aiden Schuttinga also had two points, two boards and two assists for the Monarchs, which were just 5-of-18 from three-point range on the night.

Seuntjens and Emery each buried two long-range bombs with Wessel connecting on one.

JV results

Spencer won the junior varsity game, 54-43.

Mike Manuel and Ricardo Casillas each scored 13 points to lead the Monarchs, which trailed 28-25 at halftime and 38-36 going into the fourth quarter.

Gage Head added six points.

Jake Fink and Lucas Segebart each carded four points, while Kole Towne had two points in the defeat.

Score by Quarters

Spencer............15 12 16 16 - 59