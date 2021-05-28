Spencer shuts out Monarch boys in baseball opener

Denison-Schleswig opened its 2021 baseball season on Monday with a 5-0 loss at Spencer.
Travis Wessel’s D-S club managed only four hits in the loss off Spencer pitcher Reid Tigges, who struck out six and walked only two in a complete-game effort.
Spencer scored the game’s initial run its first at bat. The Tigers then pushed four runs across in the fourth to end the scoring.
D-S leadoff batter Evan Turin had two of his team’s three hits, as he went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
Trey Brotherton and Jaxson Hildebrand both were 1-for-3 at the plate for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of four runners on the bases.
Hunter Emery started on the hill for D-S and took the loss in four innings of work.
Emery allowed five runs on five hits, struck out five and walked four.
Harrison Dahm also tossed two innings in relief, yielding two hits to the Tigers.