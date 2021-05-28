Spencer shuts out Monarch boys in baseball opener

Denison-Schleswig opened its 2021 baseball season on Monday with a 5-0 loss at Spencer.

Travis Wessel’s D-S club managed only four hits in the loss off Spencer pitcher Reid Tigges, who struck out six and walked only two in a complete-game effort.

Spencer scored the game’s initial run its first at bat. The Tigers then pushed four runs across in the fourth to end the scoring.

D-S leadoff batter Evan Turin had two of his team’s three hits, as he went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

Trey Brotherton and Jaxson Hildebrand both were 1-for-3 at the plate for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of four runners on the bases.

Hunter Emery started on the hill for D-S and took the loss in four innings of work.

Emery allowed five runs on five hits, struck out five and walked four.