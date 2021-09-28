Spencer shuts out Monarchs on Homecoming night

Spencer showcased its outstanding rushing attack on Friday night, as the Tigers spoiled Denison-Schleswig’s Homecoming game with a 43-0 shutout of the Monarchs at Denison.
It was the Class 4A, District 1 opener for both teams, as D-S slipped to 2-3 overall with the loss, while Spencer moved to 4-1 on the season in picking up its fourth consective triumph and ninth straight over the Monarchs.
Spencer, which went into Friday’s game averaging 264 yards rushing per contest, broke loose for 358 yards on the ground with five touchdowns against the Monarchs.
Eleven different players ran the ball for Spencer, which finished with 381 total yards on the night.
Meanwhile, D-S was limited to only 68 total offensive yards, including 45 rushing and 23 passing.
Spencer set the tone right away, as the Tigers led 16-0 just five minutes into the contest with two rushing touchdowns and a safety.
Spencer added three more scores in the second quarter for a 36-0 lead at halftime.
The final TD of the first half for Spencer came on a 64-yard punt return by Gavin Timmer with just 51 seconds remaining.
After a scoreless third quarter, Spencer scored the only points of the second half at the 10:27 mark of the fourth quarter on a nine-yard scoring run by Michael Jordan.
Taron Green ran the ball three times for 81 yards with scoring runs of 34 and 39 yards for Spencer.
The Tigers also got rushing scores of 28 yards from Cadence Hofmeyer and 10 yards from Evan Johnson.
D-S had 17 rushes for 45 yards on the night, as Jaxson Hildebrand had six attempts for 31 yards to lead the way.
Monarch quarterback Luke Wiebers, who was hounded all night by Spencer’s rush, completed 4-of-15 passes for 23 yards with one interception.
Matthew Weltz caught three passes for 24 yards to lead all Monarch receivers.
Defensively, Hildebrand led D-S in tackles with six, including five solos. Devin Fink had 4.5 tackles (2 solo) and Jordan Von Tersch had four tackles (2 solo).
"Honestly, I thought our game plan was fine, but we just have to find a way to execute. Our execution wasn’t good and that’s what the game came down to," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kamari Cotton-Moya.
"Give Spencer all the credit. They have an outstanding offensive attack and they showed that tonight. They played four strong quarters," he added.
"We got behind early and things didn’t go our way. They (Spencer) came out hot and got that safety. That gave them a lot of momentum and our guys sort of got down on themselves after that. It was just an uphill battle the rest of the way."
"Offensively, we just never got into any sort of flow. Spencer, defensively, stuck to what they do and that’s blitz and get to the quarterback. Luke (Wiebers) didn’t have a lot of time back there tonight. Again, give all the credit to Spencer," remarked Cotton-Moya, whose team will look to bounce back this Friday night against winless Storm Lake (0-5, 0-1) in a District 1 matchup at Denison.
"Like I mentioned before. It all starts in practice and we just have to get better in practice," Cotton-Moya said.
"We just have to stick to our scheme and keep looking to improve. That all starts in practice," the Monarch boss stated.
Score by Quarters
Spencer................16 20 0 7 - 43
D-S.........................0 0 0 0 - 0
Scoring
First Quarter
S - Taron Green 34 run (Izak Petersen kick), 9:56
S - Safety, 9:55
S - Cadence Hofmeyer 28 run (Petersen kick), 7:08
Second Quarter
S - Evan Johnson 10 run (Petersen kick), 6:45
S - Green 39 run (Petersen kick), 1:12
S - Gavin Timmer 64 punt return (kick failed), :51
Fourth Quarter
S - Michael Jordan 9 run (Petersen kick), 10:27
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 6-31; Luke Wiebers 6-5; Devin Fink 2-2; Matthew Weltz 2-1; Jake Boelter 1-6
Passing: Wiebers 4-15, 23 yards, 1 interception