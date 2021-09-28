Spencer shuts out Monarchs on Homecoming night

"Give Spencer all the credit. They have an outstanding offensive attack and they showed that tonight. They played four strong quarters," he added.

"We got behind early and things didn’t go our way. They (Spencer) came out hot and got that safety. That gave them a lot of momentum and our guys sort of got down on themselves after that. It was just an uphill battle the rest of the way."

"Offensively, we just never got into any sort of flow. Spencer, defensively, stuck to what they do and that’s blitz and get to the quarterback. Luke (Wiebers) didn’t have a lot of time back there tonight. Again, give all the credit to Spencer," remarked Cotton-Moya, whose team will look to bounce back this Friday night against winless Storm Lake (0-5, 0-1) in a District 1 matchup at Denison.

"Like I mentioned before. It all starts in practice and we just have to get better in practice," Cotton-Moya said.

"We just have to stick to our scheme and keep looking to improve. That all starts in practice," the Monarch boss stated.

Score by Quarters