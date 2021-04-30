St. Albert clips Monarch girls in tennis competition

Council Bluffs St. Albert edged Denison-Schleswig 5-4 in varsity girls’ tennis action on Monday at Council Bluffs.

It was the second loss in a row for D-S, which fell to 3-4 overall in duals on the season.

D-S and St. Albert split their six singles matches, while St. Albert won two of three doubles matches for the team win.

Picking up singles wins for D-S were Kiana Schulz at No.2, Evelyn Lopez at No. 5 and Abby Gehlsen at No. 6.

Lopez and Gehlsen also teamed up for the Monarchs’ lone victory in doubles play.

"I’m proud of how we played today. St. Albert is a talented team and we stuck right with them. It was an extremely close match the entire time," commented Denison-Schelswig coach Spencer Pauley.

"Schulz played fantastic today against a tough opponent. Lopez and Gehlsen competed the whole day. They are a great duo together with their consistent and powerful hits," he added.

The D-S junior varsity girls won 9-0.