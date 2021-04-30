St. Albert clips Monarch girls in tennis competition

Council Bluffs St. Albert edged Denison-Schleswig 5-4 in varsity girls’ tennis action on Monday at Council Bluffs.
It was the second loss in a row for D-S, which fell to 3-4 overall in duals on the season.
D-S and St. Albert split their six singles matches, while St. Albert won two of three doubles matches for the team win.
Picking up singles wins for D-S were Kiana Schulz at No.2, Evelyn Lopez at No. 5 and Abby Gehlsen at No. 6.
Lopez and Gehlsen also teamed up for the Monarchs’ lone victory in doubles play.
"I’m proud of how we played today. St. Albert is a talented team and we stuck right with them. It was an extremely close match the entire time," commented Denison-Schelswig coach Spencer Pauley.
"Schulz played fantastic today against a tough opponent. Lopez and Gehlsen competed the whole day. They are a great duo together with their consistent and powerful hits," he added.
The D-S junior varsity girls won 9-0.
Singles winners for D-S were Emma Ahrenholtz, Claire Leinen, Harley Wiebers, Jasmine Cabrera, Olivia Meyer and Zoey Beery.
Picking up doubles wins for the Monarchs were the teams of Ahrenholtz/Leinen, Wiebers/Cabrera and Meyer/Beery.
Singles
No. 1 - Landry Miller (SA) defeated Paola Martinez, 8-2; No. 2 - Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Allison Narmi, 8-3; No. 3 - Alexis Narmi (SA) defeated Hailey Meseck, 8-6; No. 4 - Anna Schewe (SA) defeated Hannah Weber, 8-2; No. 5 - Evelyn Lopez (D-S) defeated Georgie Bohnet (8-6); No. 6 - Abby Gehlsen (D-S) defeated Lily Barnes, 8-6