St. Albert deals Monarch boys third straight defeat

Council Bluffs St. Albert outscored Denison-Schleswig 40-28 in the second half on Friday night, as the Monarch boys suffered their third consecutive loss in a 60-54 Hawkeye 10 Conference setback to the Falcons at Denison.

The six-point defeat dropped Derek Fink’s D-S club to 5-3 in Hawkeye 10 play and 9-4 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) nonconference game against Harlan at Denison.

A tight first half saw D-S lead 11-9 after one quarter and 26-20 at halftime.

St. Albert then outscored D-S 19-11 in the third quarter, as the Falcons were able to take a slim 39-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

St. Albert posted a 21-17 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes to pull off the win.

D-S struggled shooting the ball, as the Monarchs were just 4-of-24 from three-point range for 16.7 percent and 17-of-52 overall from the field for 32.7 percent.

St. Albert, on the other hand, was 7-of-14 from behind the three-point arc and 19-of-40 overall from the floor for 47.5 percent.

D-S also was 16-of-19 at the free throw line, while St. Albert converted 15-of-22 foul shots.

D-S held a slim 34-31 edge in rebounds, while both teams turned the ball over 14 times in the contest.

Lance Arkfeld paced the D-S boys and just missed a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Arkfeld was 5-of-7 from the field and hit all eight of his free throw attempts.

Carson Seuntjens added 14 points, five boards, three steals and two assists. He was 6-of-7 at the foul line.

Luke Wiebers chipped in with eight points (two three-pointers), two assists and two steals.

Aiden Schuttinga had six points, four boards, three assists and three steals. Hunter Emery had three points and two boards.

Jake Fink also tossed in three points with a three-point bucket to his credit.

Gavin Hipnar wound up with two points and five boards for the Monarchs.

St. Albert landed three players in double figures, led by Carter White’s 19 points. He was 8-of-12 at the foul line.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen boys earned a 55-51 win in overtime against St. Albert on Friday.

Kole Towne led D-S with 23 points.

Cody Schulte buried 7-of-8 free throws and had 17 points for the Monarchs, which led 26-19 at halftime.

The two teams went to overtime tied at 48-48 when the Monarchs outscored the Falcons 7-3 in the extra period for the win.

Dominik Garcia added nine points for D-S as well.

Score by Quarters

St. Albert...........9 11 19 21 - 60