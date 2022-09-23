St. Albert defeats Monarch girls in three games in Hawkeye 10

Denison-Schleswig fell 3-0 to Council Bluffs St. Albert in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball play on Tuesday night at Council Bluffs.

The host Saintes topped the Monarchs 25-9, 25-8, 25-9, as McKenzie Mich’s D-S club fell to 0-5 in Hawkeye 10 action, 3-14 overall in matches and 9-36 in games.

“Our team struggled passing the ball. I thought our hitters were aggressive when they did get opportunities to hit. We had 63 attempts, but we just weren’t able to finish,” commented Mich.

“St. Albert has a nice team with a lot of young talent. They did a nice job of keeping the ball alive and we didn’t have a lot of free balls. We also had a couple of rotations that we struggled in,” she added.

“The match came down to too many unforced errors. We’re hurting ourselves and that’s been the difference in a lot of our losses.”

“The biggest thing, I guess, is that I would like to see us be more competitive. We need to learn to compete and stay focused,” Mich said.

D-S was 24-of-29 in serving on the night.

Leading the way for D-S at the service line was Anna Wiges, who went 6-of-8. Kaylie Baker hit all five of her serves, while Kaitlyn Bruhn was perfect on four attempts.

Whitlee Auen also went 2-of-3.

Addison Inman led the team at the net with three kills. Bruhn added two kills. Auen, Claire Leinen and Maria Cardenas all had one kill.

Baker had a team-high four assists.

Wiges led the team with 14 digs. Bruhn and Baker each had eight digs. Leinen followed with seven.

Auen contributed four digs, while Inman and Jordyn Linn each had three digs.

Inman and Auen each had one block assist in the match.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls lost two straight games to St. Albert, falling 25-12 and 25-18.

Jordyn Linn went 6-of-8 in serving with two aces for D-S.

Norah Huebert was 6-of-6 at the service line as well.

Hannah Harris led D-S with three kills. Lauryn Turin added two kills and five assists.