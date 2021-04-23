St. Albert defeats Monarch soccer girls in H-10 play

Council Bluffs St. Albert picked up a 7-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference soccer victory over the Denison-Schleswig girls on Tuesday at Council Bluffs.

The loss was the second in a row for D-S, which fell to 1-3 in Hawkeye 10 matches and 1-5 overall on the season.

D-S scored both of its goals in the second half, as Estela Lupian (75:46) and Whitlee Auen (78:49) netted goals for the Monarchs, which were outshot 25-24.

D-S had 20 shots on goal, though, compared to 16 for St. Albert.

"The girls played much better tonight. In the first half, St. Albert wqas able to take advantage in several situations. They have a very good offense that can push the ball," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"However, in the second half, we were able to control the tempo of the game and get off quite a few shots," he added.