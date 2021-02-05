St. Albert edges Monarch boys in bowling competition

Council Bluffs St. Albert pulled off a 2,950-2946 victory over Denison-Schleswig in varsity boys’ bowling action on Tuesday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The loss was the second in a row for D-S, which slipped to 5-5 overall in matches on the season.

Devin Fink led the D-S boys with a 410 series after shooting games of 222 and 188, respectively.

Harrison Dahm carded a 395 series with games of 150 and 145.

He was followed by Blake Polzin (213-167--380), Kyle Segebart (207-157--364), Trey Brotherton (160-179--339) and Christian Schmadeke (123-138--261).

Going into baker bowling, the D-S boys trailed by 112 pins. The Monarchs rallied and got to within four pins at the end.

St. Albert won the junior varsity match, 2,232-2,207.

Josh Holm led D-S with a 362 series, tossing games of 223 and 139.