St. Albert knocks off Monarch boys in bowling

Council Bluffs St. Albert was a 3,115-2,797 winner over Denison-Schleswig in varsity boys’ bowling action on Thursday at Council Bluffs.

The loss ended a two-match win streak for D-S, which fell to 6-2 overall in matches on the season.

Blake Polzin paced the D-S boys with a 489 series after firing games of 258 and 231, respectively.

Lucas Segebart carded a 362 series with games of 192 and 170.

He was followed by Trey Brotherton (163-172--335), Kyle Segebart (164-161--325), Christian Schmadeke (148-174--322) and Harrison Dahm (150-164--314).

The D-S boys bowled a two-game series of 1,833 and a baker score of 964.

The D-S junior varsity boys lost a 2,507-2,301 decision to St. Albert.

Leading the D-S boys was Derek Schueuring, who bowled a 394 series with games of 157 and 237, respectively.