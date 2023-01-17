 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Albert trips up Monarch bowlers

D-S bowler 1

Jake Fink

 Todd J Danner

Council Bluffs St. Albert was a 3,186-2,761 winner over Denison-Schleswig in varsity boys’ bowling action on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The setback dropped D-S to 5-2 in matches on the year.

Jake Fink topped the Monarchs with a 412 series after firing games of 223 and 189, respectively.

Lucas Segebart carded games of 187 and 179 for a 366 series.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

He was followed by Christian Schmadeke (127-225—352), Derek Scheuring (155-186—341), Josh Holm (184-146—340) and Wyatt Randeris (168-167—335).

The D-S boys bowled a two-game series of 1,811 pins.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys picked up a 2,661-2,565 victory over St. Albert.

Ethan Totten led the way for D-S with a 390 series (178-212).

He was followed by Gavin Schmadeke (182-174—356), Jett Paulsen (161-173—334), Bradyn Schillerberg (123-176—299), Cristian Requeno (104-191—295) and Haiden Fineran (124-121—245).

