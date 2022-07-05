St. Mary's outscores Ar-We-Va girls in regional softball

In a high-scoring postseason affair, the Ar-We-Va softball team suffered a 22-14 loss to Storm Lake St. Mary’s in a Class 1A, Region 2 first-round matchup on Friday night at Emmetsburg.

The loss ended Ar-We-Va’s season at 4-14 overall.

The win was the first of the season after 13 games for Storm Lake St. Mary’s, which will now take on second-ranked Newell-Fonda (32-4) in a regional quarterfinal game on Wednesday night at Newell.

St. Mary’s scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning and led 12-2 when Ar-We-Va put together it’s own 10-run outburst in the bottom of the third to tie it at 12-12.

St. Mary’s then scored three runs in the fifth, five in the sixth and two more in the seventh to go up 22-12.

Kenzie Kock’s Rocket club then scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and left the bases loaded to end the game.

Maggie Ragaller had a big night at the plate for Ar-We-Va by going 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored.

Kora Obrecht went 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs. Delaney Schurke also was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Sophie Jackson went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. Emma Leiting was 1-for-3 with one run, while Morgan Berg was 1-for-4 with one RBI.