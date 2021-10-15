State-qualifying cross country meets approaching

The 2021 cross country state-qualifying meet assignments have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association.

The Denison-Schleswig girls and boys will compete in a Class 3A meet on Wednesday, October 20, at Le Mars.

The Boyer Valley and IKM-Manning girls and boys will be in Class 1A action on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Panora.

Action at both sites will begin at 4 p.m.

In Class 3A, the top three teams and top 15 individual finishers from the five state-qualifying sites will advance to the state meet.

In Class 1A, the top two teams and top 10 individual finishers from the eight state-qualifying sites will move into state competition.

The state meet will take place at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge with the Class 3A competition on Friday, Oct. 29, and the Class 1A races on Saturday, Oct. 30.

State-qualifying meet assignments featuring our area teams are below.