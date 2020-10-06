State-rated Red Oak takes down Monarchs in three games

Denison-Schleswig lost a 3-0 decision to Class 3A, 10th-ranked Red Oak in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Red Oak.
Red Oak defeated D-S 25-4, 25-13, 25-23, as the Monarchs slipped to 3-4 in Hawkeye 10 play, 9-9 overall in matches and 23-25 in games.
Paige Andersen led D-S at the service line by going 9-of-10 with one ace.
Hannah Slater was 8-of-9. Kennedy Marten was 7-of-7 with one ace and Teryn Fink finished 5-of-5.
Andersen led at the net with eight kills. Kira Langenfeld was next with four kills. Kaitlyn Bruhn had three kills, while Slater and Ellie Magnuson each had two kills.
Marten had a team-high 18 assists.
Sophie Sonnichsen led in the digs department with 17. Andersen followed with 13. Magnuson also had seven digs on the night.
Andersen also had one solo block and one block assist.
"Red Oak has a really nice team. I would say all across the board that they’re probably one of the best teams we’ve faced this year. They just don’t have a lot of weaknesses," commented Denison-Schleswig coach McKenzie Mich.
"We struggled with serve receive in the first set and didn’t have a lot of opportunities to put the ball away," added Mich, whose team played Thursday night without the services of senior hitter Hannah Neemann.
"We played a lot better in sets two and three, though. Our defense really stepped up and we were able to put up a good block against three pretty good hitters across the net."
"We also passed the ball a lot better in the last two sets. We had some girls step up and try and fill Neemann’s void, but it still was a difficult night without one of our better hitters," Mich said.
"The girls stayed positive after the first set and battled in sets two and three. I was proud of them for that," the Monarch boss remarked.
JV results
Red Oak won two straight games from the D-S junior varsity girls, winning 25-14, 25-10.
Anna Wiges went 5-of-8 in serving to lead D-S in the match. Teryn Fink was 4-of-4.
Hannah Slater had a team-high four kills.
Fink led in digs with 14 overall. Wiges followed with nine.
Freshmen results
Red Oak also swept the D-S freshmen by the scores of 25-20 and 26-24.
Whitlee Auen went 10-of-11 with four aces in serving for D-S.
Elli Heiden was 8-of-8 with two aces. Kaylie Baker was 7-of-8 with two aces, while Kiana Schulz finished 6-of-8 with four aces in the match.
Schulz led the Monarchs with four kills.
Auen and Addison Inman each had two kills on the night.
Baker had a team-high 10 assists. Auen and Haley Hubert each had eight digs.