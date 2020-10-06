State-rated Red Oak takes down Monarchs in three games

"We struggled with serve receive in the first set and didn’t have a lot of opportunities to put the ball away," added Mich, whose team played Thursday night without the services of senior hitter Hannah Neemann.

"We played a lot better in sets two and three, though. Our defense really stepped up and we were able to put up a good block against three pretty good hitters across the net."

"We also passed the ball a lot better in the last two sets. We had some girls step up and try and fill Neemann’s void, but it still was a difficult night without one of our better hitters," Mich said.

"The girls stayed positive after the first set and battled in sets two and three. I was proud of them for that," the Monarch boss remarked.

JV results

Red Oak won two straight games from the D-S junior varsity girls, winning 25-14, 25-10.

Anna Wiges went 5-of-8 in serving to lead D-S in the match. Teryn Fink was 4-of-4.

Hannah Slater had a team-high four kills.