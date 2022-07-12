Stingrays claim conference title in swimming

The Denison Stingrays tallied 306 team points to take first place at the Iowa West Swim Conference Meet on Saturday at Jefferson.

Greene County was second to Denison with 265 points.

Denison’s 13-14 girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay team of Annah Schwarte, Charlotte Schrum, Myah Schwarte and Jacee Jepsen captured first place in a new conference record time of one minute, 50.19 seconds.

The foursome broke the previous record from 2009 by a second and a half.

Results from Saturday’s conference meet are below.

8-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Natalie Logan (fourth); Olivia Schwarte (12th)

25 Backstroke: Logan (second); Schwarte (13th); Katie Blume (17th)

25 Breaststroke: Logan (fourth); Blume (seventh)

50 Freestyle: Logan (fifth); Schwarte (sixth)

25 Butterfly: Logan (third); Schwarte (eighth)

8-Under Boys

25 Freestyle: Jack March (first)

25 Backstroke: March (first)

25 Breaststroke: March (first)

50 Freestyle: March (first)

25 Butterfly: March (first)

9-10 Girls

25 Freestyle: Kynlee Schwarte (second); Caroline Schrum (third); Madison Blume (19th)

25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (fourth); Blume (13th)

25 Breaststroke: Schwarte (second); Schrum (fifth); Blume (seventh)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (second); Schrum (fourth); Blume (ninth)

25 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Schrum (third); Blume (seventh)

9-10 Boys

25 Freestyle: Collin Malone (first); Gavin Malone (sixth); Brennan VanHouten (15th); Tucker Gotto (21st)

25 Backstroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (ninth); Gotto (18th)

25 Breaststroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (sixth); Gotto (21st)

50 Freestyle: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (seventh); VanHouten (14th)

25 Butterfly: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (10th)

11-12 Girls

50 Freestyle: Stella Mahrt (first); Sophia Malone (first); Isabelle Blume (19th)

50 Backstroke: Malone (first); Mahrt (second); Blume (17th)

100 Individual Medley: Malone (first); Mahrt (third)

50 Breaststroke: Malone (first); Blume (ninth)

100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Malone (second); Blume (16th)

50 Butterfly: Mahrt (second)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first); Wyatt VanHouten (third); Charlie Logan (11th)

50 Backstroke: VanHouten (second); Logan (eighth)

100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); VanHouten (second); Logan (11th)

50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)

100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first); VanHouten (second); Logan (ninth)

50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); VanHouten (third)

13-14 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Jacee Jepsen, Charlotte Schrum, Myah Schwarte, Annah Schwarte (first)

50 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); M. Schwarte (second); Jepsen (third); Samantha Cadwell (10th); Addison Ransom (17th)

50 Backstroke: Schrum (second); Jepsen (third); Cadwell (seventh); Ransom (11th)

100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); M. Schwarte (second);

Cadwell (seventh); Ransom (ninth)

50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Ransom (sixth)

100 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); Jepsen (second); Cadwell (eighth); Ransom (12th)

50 Butterfly: A. Schwarte (first); M. Schwarte (second); Cadwell (sixth)

200 Freestyle Relay: A. Schwarte, Schrum, M. Schwarte, Jepsen (first)

13-14 Boys

50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (fourth); Brody Skarin (10th)

50 Backstroke: Toft (third); Skarin (fifth)

100 Individual Medley: Toft (fourth); Skarin (sixth)

50 Breaststroke: Skarin (third)

100 Freestyle: Toft (fourth); Skarin (eighth)

50 Butterfly: Toft (second)

15-18 Boys

50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (fifth)

50 Breaststroke: Gotto (seventh)

100 Freestyle: Gotto (fifth)