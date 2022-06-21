Stingrays swim past Manning in IWSC action

The Denison Stingrays earned a 339-148 West Iowa Swim Conference victory on Thursday night at Manning.

Complete results from Thursday’s meet are below.

Eight-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Natalie Logan (second); Olivia Schwarte (fourth); Katie Blume (10th)

25 Backstroke: Logan (first); Schwarte (fifth); Blume (sixth)

25 Breaststroke: Logan (second); Blume (third)

50 Freestyle: Logan (second); Schwarte (fifth); Blume (sixth)

25 Butterfly: Logan (second); Schwarte (fourth); Blume (sixth)

Eight-Under Boys

25 Freestyle: Jack March (first)

25 Backstroke: March (first)

25 Breaststroke: March (first)

50 Freestyle: March (first)

25 Butterfly: March (first)

9-10 Girls

25 Freestyle: Kynlee Schwarte (first); Caroline Schrum (second); Madison Blume (third)

25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (fifth)

25 Breaststroke: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Schrum (third)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (third)

25 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (third)

9-10 Boys

25 Freestyle: Collin Malone (first); Gavin Malone (second); Brennan VanHouten (fourth); Tucker Gotto (sixth)

25 Backstroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second); VanHouten (third); Gotto (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (fourth)

50 Freestyle: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second); VanHouten (fourth); Gotto (sixth)

25 Butterfly: C. Malone (first); Gotto (second); G. Malone (fourth)

11-12 Girls

50 Freestyle: Stella Mahrt (first); Sophia Malone (second); Isabelle Blume (fourth)

50 Backstroke: Mahrt (first); Malone (second); Blume (fourth)

100 Individual Medley: Malone (first); Mahrt (second); Blume (fourth)

50 Breaststroke: Malone (first); Blume (second)

100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Malone (second); Blume (fourth)

50 Butterfly: Mahrt (first)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Wyatt VanHouten (first); Charlie Logan (second); Quinn Vetter (third)

50 Backstroke: Logan (first); Vetter (third)

100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (first); Logan (second)

50 Breaststroke: VanHouten (first)

100 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Charlie (second); Vetter (fourth)

50 Butterfly: VanHouten (first); Logan (second)

13-14 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Jacee Jepsen, Charlotte Schrum, Myah Schwarte, Annah Schwarte (first)

50 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); Jepsen (second); Jenna Meadows (third); Addison Ransom (fourth)

50 Backstroke: Schrum (first); Jepsen (second); Meadows (third); Ransom (fourth)

100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); M. Schwarte (second); Jepsen (third)

50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Ransom (second)

100 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); M. Schwarte (second); Meadows (third)

50 Butterfly: A. Schwarte (first); M. Schwarte (second)

200 Freestyle Relay: Jepsen, Schrum, M. Schwarte, A. Schwarte (first)

13-14 Boys

50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (first); Brody Skarin (second)

50 Backstroke: Toft (first)

100 Individual Medley: Toft (first)

50 Breaststroke: Skarin (first)

100 Freestyle: Toft (first); Skarin (second)

50 Butterfly: Toft (first)

15-18 Boys

50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first)

100 Individual Medley: Gotto (first)

50 Breaststroke: Gotto (first)

100 Freestyle: Gotto (first)