Stingrays swim past Sac City in IWSC action

The Denison Stingrays earned a 309-234 victory at Sac City in Iowa West Swim Conference action last Tuesday night at Sac City.
Results from the meet are below.
Eight-Under Girls
25 Freestyle: Natalie Logan (first); Olivia Schwarte (second); Katie Blume (fourth)
25 Backstroke: Logan (second); Schwarte (third); Blume (fourth)
25 Breaststroke: Blume (first); Logan (second); Schwarte (fourth)
50 Freestyle: Logan(first); Schwarte (second); Blume (fifth)
25 Butterfly: Logan (first); Schwarte (fourth); Blume (fifth)
8-Under Boys
25 Freestyle: Jack March (first); Bo Bremser (third)
25 Backstroke: March (first)
25 Breaststroke: March (first)
50 Freestyle: March (first)
25 Butterfly: March (first)
9-10 Girls
25 Freestyle: Kynlee Schwarte (first); Caroline Schrum (second); Madison Blume (fourth)
25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (fourth)
25 Breaststroke: Schwarte (first); Blume (fourth); Schrum (sixth)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (fifth)
25 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (fourth)
9-10 Boys
25 Freestyle: Collin Malone (first); Gavin Malone (second); Brennan VanHouten (fourth); Tucker Gotto (fifth)
25 Backstroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second); Gotto (fourth)
25 Breaststroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second)
50 Freestyle: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (third); VanHouten (fourth); Gotto (fifth)
25 Butterfly: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (third)
11-12 Girls
25 Freestyle: Stella Mahrt (first); Sophia Malone (second); Isabelle Blume (fourth)
50 Backstroke: Malone (first); Mahrt (second); Blume (fourth)
100 Individual Medley: Malone (first); Mahrt (second)
50 Breaststroke: Malone (first); Blume (fourth)
100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Blume (third)
50 Butterfly: Mahrt (first)
11-12 Boys
50 Freestyle: Wyatt VanHouten (first); Charlie Logan (second); Quinn Vetter (fifth)
50 Backstroke: VanHouten (first); Logan (second); Vetter (fifth)
100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (first)
100 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Logan (second); Vetter (fifth)
50 Butterfly: VanHouten (first); Logan (second)
200 Freestyle Relay: Tucker Gotto, Charlie Logan, Brennan VanHouten, Vetter (first)
13-14 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Jacee Jepsen, Charlotte Schrum, Myah Schwarte, Annah Schwarte (first)
50 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); M. Schwarte (third); Jepsen (fourth)
50 Backstroke: Jepsen (second); Schrum (third); Jenna Meadows (fourth); Addison Ransom (fifth)
100 Individual Medley: M. Schwarte (first); Schrum (second)
50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Meadows (second); Ransom (third)
100 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); Jepsen (second); Meadows (fourth); Ransom (fifth)
50 Butterfly: A. Schwarte (first); M. Schwarte (second)
200 Freestyle Relay: Jepsen, Schrum, M. Schwarte, A. Schwarte (first); Meadows, Sophia Malone, Ransom, Isabelle Blume (second)
13-14 Boys
50 Freestyle: Brody Skarin (second)
100 Individual Medley: Skarin (second)
50 Breaststroke: Skarin (first)
100 Freestyle: Skarin (second)
15-18 Boys
50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first)
50 Backstroke: Gotto (first)
100 Individual Medley: Gotto (first)
100 Freestyle: Gotto (first)
50 Butterfly: Gotto (first)