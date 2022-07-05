Stingrays swim past Sac City in IWSC action

The Denison Stingrays earned a 309-234 victory at Sac City in Iowa West Swim Conference action last Tuesday night at Sac City.

Results from the meet are below.

Eight-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Natalie Logan (first); Olivia Schwarte (second); Katie Blume (fourth)

25 Backstroke: Logan (second); Schwarte (third); Blume (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: Blume (first); Logan (second); Schwarte (fourth)

50 Freestyle: Logan(first); Schwarte (second); Blume (fifth)

25 Butterfly: Logan (first); Schwarte (fourth); Blume (fifth)

8-Under Boys

25 Freestyle: Jack March (first); Bo Bremser (third)

25 Backstroke: March (first)

25 Breaststroke: March (first)

50 Freestyle: March (first)

25 Butterfly: March (first)

9-10 Girls

25 Freestyle: Kynlee Schwarte (first); Caroline Schrum (second); Madison Blume (fourth)

25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: Schwarte (first); Blume (fourth); Schrum (sixth)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (fifth)

25 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (fourth)

9-10 Boys

25 Freestyle: Collin Malone (first); Gavin Malone (second); Brennan VanHouten (fourth); Tucker Gotto (fifth)

25 Backstroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second); Gotto (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second)

50 Freestyle: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (third); VanHouten (fourth); Gotto (fifth)

25 Butterfly: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (third)

11-12 Girls

25 Freestyle: Stella Mahrt (first); Sophia Malone (second); Isabelle Blume (fourth)

50 Backstroke: Malone (first); Mahrt (second); Blume (fourth)

100 Individual Medley: Malone (first); Mahrt (second)

50 Breaststroke: Malone (first); Blume (fourth)

100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Blume (third)

50 Butterfly: Mahrt (first)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Wyatt VanHouten (first); Charlie Logan (second); Quinn Vetter (fifth)

50 Backstroke: VanHouten (first); Logan (second); Vetter (fifth)

100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (first)

100 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Logan (second); Vetter (fifth)

50 Butterfly: VanHouten (first); Logan (second)

200 Freestyle Relay: Tucker Gotto, Charlie Logan, Brennan VanHouten, Vetter (first)

13-14 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Jacee Jepsen, Charlotte Schrum, Myah Schwarte, Annah Schwarte (first)

50 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); M. Schwarte (third); Jepsen (fourth)

50 Backstroke: Jepsen (second); Schrum (third); Jenna Meadows (fourth); Addison Ransom (fifth)

100 Individual Medley: M. Schwarte (first); Schrum (second)

50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Meadows (second); Ransom (third)

100 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); Jepsen (second); Meadows (fourth); Ransom (fifth)

50 Butterfly: A. Schwarte (first); M. Schwarte (second)

200 Freestyle Relay: Jepsen, Schrum, M. Schwarte, A. Schwarte (first); Meadows, Sophia Malone, Ransom, Isabelle Blume (second)

13-14 Boys

50 Freestyle: Brody Skarin (second)

100 Individual Medley: Skarin (second)

50 Breaststroke: Skarin (first)

100 Freestyle: Skarin (second)

15-18 Boys

50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first)

50 Backstroke: Gotto (first)

100 Individual Medley: Gotto (first)

100 Freestyle: Gotto (first)