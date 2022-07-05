Stingrays upend Coon Rapids in water

The Denison Stingrays hosted Coon Rapids on Thursday night in Iowa West Swim Conference action at the Denison Aquatic Center.

Denison came away with a 343-134 victory over its visitors.

Results from Thursday’s meet are below.

Eight-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Natalie Logan (first); Olivia Schwarte (second); Katie Blume (sixth)

25 Backstroke: Logan (first); Blume (fourth); Schwarte (fifth)

25 Breaststroke: Logan (first)

50 Freestyle: Logan (first); Schwarte (second); Blume (fifth)

25 Butterfly: Logan(first); Schwarte (second); Blume (fourth)

Eight-Under Boys

25 Freestyle: Jack March (first)

25 Backstroke: March (first)

25 Breaststroke: March (first)

50 Freestyle: March (first)

25 Butterfly: March (first)

9-10 Girls

25 Freestyle: Kynlee Schwarte (first); Caroline Schrum (second); Madison Blume (third)

25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (third)

25 Breaststroke: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Schrum (third)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (third)

25 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (third)

9-10 Boys

25 Freestyle: Collin Malone (first); Gavin Malone (second); Brennan VanHouten (third); Tucker Gotto (fourth)

25 Backstroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second); Gotto (fifth)

25 Breaststroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second)

50 Freestyle: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second); VanHouten (fourth); Gotto (fifth)

25 Butterfly: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second); Gotto (third)

11-12 Girls

50 Freestyle: Stella Mahrt (first); Isabelle Blume (third)

50 Backstroke: Sophia Malone (first); Mahrt (second); Blume (third)

100 Individual Medley: Malone (first); Mahrt (second); Blume (fourth)

50 Breaststroke: Malone (first); Blume (third)

100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Blume (third)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first); Wyatt VanHouten (second); Charlie Logan (fourth); Quinn Vetter (fifth); Emmitt Toft (sixth)

50 Backstroke: VanHouten (first); Logan (third); Vetter (fourth)

100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); VanHouten (second)

50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first); Toft (sixth)

100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first); VanHouten (second); Logan (fourth); Vetter (sixth); Toft (seventh)

50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); VanHouten (second); Logan (third)

13-14 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Charlotte Schrum, Jenna Meadows, Annah Schwarte, Sophia Malone (first)

50 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); Meadows (second); Samantha Cadwell (third); Addison Ransom (fourth)

50 Backstroke: Meadows (first); Schrum (second); Cadwell (third); Ransom (fourth)

100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second); Ransom (third)

50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Meadows (second); Ransom (fourth)

100 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); Meadows (second); Cadwell (fourth); Ransom (fifth)

200 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, Mahrt, Malone, A. Schwarte (first)

13-14 Boys

50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (second); Brody Skarin (third)

50 Backstroke: Toft (first); Skarin (second)

100 Individual Medley: Toft (second); Skarin (third)

50 Breaststroke: Skarin (second)

100 Freestyle: Toft (second); Skarin (third)

50 Butterfly: Toft (second)

15-18 Boys

50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first)

100 Individual Medley: Gotto (first)

50 Breaststroke: Gotto (first)

100 Freestyle: Gotto (first)