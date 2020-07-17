Storm Lake knocks off Monarch boys in regular season finale

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys concluded their regular season on baseball diamond Wednesday night with a 6-1 loss at Storm Lake.
Travis Wessel’s D-S club managed only three hits in the setback, which dropped the Monarchs to 10-8 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) Class 3A, District 16 semifinal game against Glenwood at Denison.
D-S scored its lone run in the top of the first inning. Storm Lake then took the lead for good in the bottom of the second, as the Tornadoes were able to push five runs across the plate.
The hosts then scored the game’s final run in the last of the fourth.
For D-S, Nathan Gallup went 1-for-2 and drove in his team’s only run.
Braiden Heiden went 1-for-2 with a double and Charlie Wiebers finished 1-for-3 for a Monarch club that stranded a total of five runners on the bases.
Storm Lake left 10 guys on the bases.
Wiebers took the hill for the first time this season on Wednesday night and threw three innings as the starter.
Wiebers gave up five runs on five hits, struck out one and walked four in throwing 64 pitches on the night for the loss.
Parker Bekkerus also tossed three innings in relief of Wiebers, as the junior also saw his first action of the year on the mound, allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
"Win or lose, my goal was to get everyone a chance to play and I was able to do that," commented Wessel.
"We hit the ball hard all night, but it always seemed to be right at someone. Defensively, we had the one rough inning in the second, but for the most part, I was pleased with our effort," the Monarch boss added.