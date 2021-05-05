Storm Lake knocks off Monarch boys in soccer action

Storm Lake handed the Denison-Schleswig varsity soccer boys their first loss in four matches on Friday, as the Tornadoes picked up a 3-1 victory at Storm Lake.

The loss dropped D-S to 5-2 overall in matches on the year.

Storm Lake led 1-0 at halftime and 2-0 until D-S netted its lone goal with 17:28 left in the second half on a header from six yards out by Evan Jeronimo.

It was his second goal of the season and assisted by Jose Lara.

Storm Lake then made it 3-1 scoring with 3:52 remaining in the match.

Storm Lake outshot D-S 18-16, including 11-8 in shots on goal.

Yahir Zavala played in goal for D-S and had eight saves in the match.

"Storm Lake has a good team and is ranked number two in the state in Class 2A. They are very talented up top with multiple guys who can control the ball by dribbling around defenders," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.