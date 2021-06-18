T-C girls defeat IKM-Manning in WIC competition

Tri-Center jumped up 8-0 after two innings en route to an 11-2 varsity softball victory over IKM-Manning in Western Iowa Conference action on Monday night at Neola.
The loss was the second of the season to T-C for IKM-Manning, which fell to 0-10 overall.
The Wolves scored both of their runs in the top of the third to make it 8-2, but then the host Trojans scored once in the third and twice in the fifth to end the scoring.
IKM-Manning netted six hits in the loss.
Zoey Melton went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Alexis Gruhn was 2-for-4. Carlee Neil went 1-for-3 with one run and Taylor Beckendorf finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Wolves.
Melton opened in the circle for IKM-Manning and tossed three innings, allowing nine runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Ella Richards threw three innings as well. She gave up two runs on four hits.