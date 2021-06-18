T-C girls defeat IKM-Manning in WIC competition

Tri-Center jumped up 8-0 after two innings en route to an 11-2 varsity softball victory over IKM-Manning in Western Iowa Conference action on Monday night at Neola.

The loss was the second of the season to T-C for IKM-Manning, which fell to 0-10 overall.

The Wolves scored both of their runs in the top of the third to make it 8-2, but then the host Trojans scored once in the third and twice in the fifth to end the scoring.

IKM-Manning netted six hits in the loss.

Zoey Melton went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Alexis Gruhn was 2-for-4. Carlee Neil went 1-for-3 with one run and Taylor Beckendorf finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Wolves.

Melton opened in the circle for IKM-Manning and tossed three innings, allowing nine runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.