Talented Fort Dodge team rolls over Monarchs in 4A play

For the game, D-S fumbled five times and lost two, while the Monarchs forced four Fort Dodge turnovers with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Defensively for D-S, Jackson Hildebrand led the team with nine tackles (8 solo) and two fumble recoveries.

Jacob Bruck also had 5.5 tackles (3 solo) for D-S.

Weltz had the 100-yard pick for a score, while Jake Fink also had an interception for the Monarchs.

"Fort Dodge has a very talented team with great athletes, but we just didn’t come out ready to play and we were unable to put together four quarters," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kamari Cotton-Moya.

"Offensively, we just never could get anything going. It was hard losing Brotherton after the first series. Seuntjens did a nice job in his replacement, but we just didn’t have a lot of enthusiasm on either sides of the ball," added Cotton-Moya, whose team had only two first downs all night compared to 23 for Fort Dodge.