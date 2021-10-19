Talented Fort Dodge team rolls over Monarchs in 4A play

Fort Dodge quarterback Connor Carver and receiver Javion Jondle teamed up for four touchdown passes on Friday night, as the Dodgers kept their postseason hopes alive with a 43-8 Class 4A, District 1 triumph over Denison-Schleswig at Fort Dodge.
The loss was the second straight and third in four games for D-S, which fell to 1-3 in District 1 and 3-5 overall going into the Monarchs’ regular season finale against District 1-leader Webster City (6-2, 4-0) this Friday night at Denison.
With Friday’s win, Fort Dodge improved to 2-2 in District 1 and 6-2 overall, as the Dodgers sit in third place in the district behind Webster City and Spencer.
All 51 points scored in Friday’s game were put up on the scoreboard in the first half, as Fort Dodge led 22-8 after the first quarter before outscoring the visiting Monarchs 21-0 in the second.
The entire second half was played with a continuous clock due to the 35-point rule.
Fort Dodge dominated from the start, as the hosts outgained D-S 536-42 in total yards.
The Dodgers ran the ball 30 times for 198 yards, while Carver under center was 15-of-20 for 338 yards in the passing department with four touchdown throws and one interception.
D-S, on the other hand, rushed 19 times for 27 yards, while junior Carson Seuntjens was 6-of-9 for 15 yards passing for the Monarchs.
Seuntjens replaced starting quarterback Trey Brotherton early on, as Brotherton left the game after the team’s first offensive series with a shoulder injury.
Brotherton started at QB after Luke Wiebers missed Friday’s game with concussion symptoms.
Carver and Jondle hooked up for scoring passes of 6, 11, 43 and 41 yards, as Jondle finished the game with seven catches for 165 yards.
The four TD receptions for Jondle set a new school record for most scoring receptions in a single game.
Dodger senior running back Jon Presswood ran the ball 19 times for 149 yards with two TD runs of 31 yards and one yard.
The lone touchdown for D-S came on a 100-yard interception return for a score by Matthew Weltz with 2:29 left in the first quarter.
Seuntjens and Gavin Hipnar hooked up for a two-point conversion pass after the score to account for the Monarchs’ final points of the game.
For the game, D-S fumbled five times and lost two, while the Monarchs forced four Fort Dodge turnovers with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Defensively for D-S, Jackson Hildebrand led the team with nine tackles (8 solo) and two fumble recoveries.
Jacob Bruck also had 5.5 tackles (3 solo) for D-S.
Weltz had the 100-yard pick for a score, while Jake Fink also had an interception for the Monarchs.
"Fort Dodge has a very talented team with great athletes, but we just didn’t come out ready to play and we were unable to put together four quarters," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kamari Cotton-Moya.
"Offensively, we just never could get anything going. It was hard losing Brotherton after the first series. Seuntjens did a nice job in his replacement, but we just didn’t have a lot of enthusiasm on either sides of the ball," added Cotton-Moya, whose team had only two first downs all night compared to 23 for Fort Dodge.
"I thought we competed better in the second half, as I thought we were able to control the ball and tempo to more of our liking," Cotton-Moya said.
"Due to injuries, I think we suited up only 30 guys and we lost a few more on Friday night. Fort Dodge, on the other hand, probably had 70 guys dress and maybe only two or three of them played both ways."
"That allowed them to be more physical and have fresh players on both sides of the ball," Cotton-Moya said.
"We have one more opportunity this Friday night at home against a quality opponent in Webster City. We’re down players and a lot of young guys will have to play, but it’s a chance for them to go out and compete and build for next season and the future."
"We have nothing to lose and everything to gain with our younger guys getting an opportunity at the varsity level to gain valuable experience going into the future," Cotton-Moya remarked.
Score by Quarters
D-S........................8 0 0 0 - 8
FD........................22 21 0 0 - 43
Scoring
First Quarter
FD - Javion Jondle 6 pass from Connor Carver (Gavin Schillstrom kick), 9:05
FD - Jon Presswood 31 run (Bradley Vodraska run), 8:56
D-S - Matthew Weltz 100 interception return (Gavin Hipnar pass from Carson Seuntjens), 2:29
FD - Jondle 11 pass from Carver (Parker Schillerstrom kick), 1:25
Second Quarter
FD - Jondle 43 pass from Carver (Gavin Schillerstrom kick), 11:58
FD - Jondle 41 pass from Carver (Parker Schillerstrom kick), 6:10
FD - Presswood 1 run (Parker Schillerstrom kick), :11
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 8; Carson Seuntjens 7-8; Trey Brotherton 3-7; Derek Scheuring 1-4
Passing: Seuntjens 6-9, 15 yards
Receiving: Aiden Schuttinga 2-10; Matthew Weltz 2-1; Jake Fink 1-1; Jesse Velasquez 1-1
Scoring: Weltz 6 points; Gavin Hipnar 2 points
Punting: Schuttinga 6-257 (42.8)
Tackles: Hildebrand 9.0 (8 solo); Jacob Bruck 5.5 (3 solo); Manuel Alcaraz (3.5 (3 solo); Jake Fink 3.0 (3 solo); Devin Fink 3. 0 (2 solo); Velasquez 2.5 (1 solo)
Fumble recoveries: Hildebrand 2
Interceptions: Weltz 1 (TD); Jake Fink 1