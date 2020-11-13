Ten athletes honored on Eight-Man, District 8 teams

Ragaller had a terrific all-around season for Ar-We-Va on both sides of the ball and special teams.

He led District 8 with 2,670 all-purpose yards and scored a total of 28 touchdowns, including 14 rushing, seven passing, four receiving, two on kickoff returns and one on an interception for a pick-six.

Ragaller ran for 1,133 yards, threw for 693 yards and caught eight passes for 159 yards on the year.

Ragaller saw his numbers soar after switching from receiver to quarterback midway through the season.

Defensively, Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 77.5 total tackles, including 60 solos, good for second in District 8. He finished with 20 tackles for loss en route to being named the district’s defensive player of the year.

Kock started the year at QB for Ar-We-Va and made the switch to receiver midway through.

Kock completed 24-of-75 passes for 371 yards with nine touchdown passes and five interceptions when under center.