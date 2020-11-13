Ten athletes honored on Eight-Man, District 8 teams

The Eight-Man, District 8 Football Teams were released earlier this week by league officials.
Ar-We-Va had two first-team selections, two second-team picks and two honorable mention choices, while Boyer Valley landed a total of four honorees, including a pair of athletes on each of the top two teams.
Named to the first team for Ar-We-Va were junior quarterback/linebacker Will Ragaller and junior wide receiver/linebacker Cooper Kock.
Rocket players named to the second team were senior offensive/defensive lineman Cody Von Glan and junior running back/defensive lineman Damon Ehlers.
Ar-We-Va also had two honorable mention picks in seniors Luke Smith and Riley Neumann.
For Boyer Valley, senior quarterback/defensive back Gavin Reineke and senior offensive lineman/linebacker Michael Heffernan were honored on the first team.
Bulldogs named to the second team were senior running back/defensive back Jesse Soma and junior tight end/defensive back Jaidan Ten Eyck, who missed the majority of the season with a broken collarbone.
BV did not have any honorable mention selections.
Ragaller had a terrific all-around season for Ar-We-Va on both sides of the ball and special teams.
He led District 8 with 2,670 all-purpose yards and scored a total of 28 touchdowns, including 14 rushing, seven passing, four receiving, two on kickoff returns and one on an interception for a pick-six.
Ragaller ran for 1,133 yards, threw for 693 yards and caught eight passes for 159 yards on the year.
Ragaller saw his numbers soar after switching from receiver to quarterback midway through the season.
Defensively, Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 77.5 total tackles, including 60 solos, good for second in District 8. He finished with 20 tackles for loss en route to being named the district’s defensive player of the year.
Kock started the year at QB for Ar-We-Va and made the switch to receiver midway through.
Kock completed 24-of-75 passes for 371 yards with nine touchdown passes and five interceptions when under center.
As a receiver, Kock caught a team-leading 27 passes for 464 yards and four TDs. His 27 catches and 464 receiving yards were good for fourth in District 8.
Reineke had a fantastic senior season under center for BV.
Reineke completed 120-of-244 passes for 1,977 yards with 27 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions on the year.
His passing yards and total passing TDs were number one in District 8.
Reineke also finished with 1,931 all-purpose yards, good for third in District 8.
Heffernan was among the District 8 tackle leaders with 53.5 tackles, including 23 for loss. He also had one fumble recovery.
Woodbine senior running back/linebacker Layne Pryor was named the District 8 player of the year.
Audubon junior quarterback/cornerback Gavin Smith was recognized as the top offensive player in District 8.
Smith ran for 1,357 yards with 27 touchdowns on the ground, while throwing for 1,002 yards with 20 scoring passes.
He also returned one interception for a TD.
Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Kale Pevestorf and Woodbine junior Dylan Hoefer were named co-linemen of the year in District 8.
Senior Josh Ramirez of CR-B was named the district’s top kicker.
West Harrison senior Grant Gilgen was recognized as the district’s top punter, while Glidden-Ralston senior Brigham Daniel was named the player of the year on special teams.
Those athletes honored on the top two teams are below.
First Team
Ar-We-Va: Will Ragaller, Jr., QB/LB; Cooper Kock, Jr., WR/LB
Audubon: Gavin Smith, Jr., QB/CB; Ethan Klocke, Sr., RB/LB; Joey Schramm, Jr., OL/DL
Boyer Valley: Michael Heffernan, Sr., OL/LB; Gavin Reineke, Sr., QB/DB
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Kale Pevestorf, Sr., OL/DE: Josh Ramirez, Sr., OL/DE; Aaron McAlister, Sr., OL/LB; Gabe Obert, Jr., RB/LB
Exira/EH-K: Trey Petersen, Soph., QB/WR
Glidden-Ralston: Brigham Daniel, Sr., QB/S
West Harrison: Sage Evans, Soph., OL/DL; Grant Gilgen, Sr., QB/LB
Woodbine: Layne Pryor, Sr., RB/LB; Dylan Hoefer, Jr., OL/DL; Corey Bantam, Jr., QB/LB
Second Team
Ar-We-Va: Damon Ehlers, Jr., RB/DL; Cody Von Glan, Sr., OL/DL
Audubon: Joel Klocke, Sr., WR/S; Alex Foran, Jr., K/WR
Boyer Valley: Jaidan Ten Eyck, Jr., TE/DB; Jesse Soma, Sr., RB/DB
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Tanner Oswald, Jr., QB/DB; Chance Andersen, Sr., RB/DL
Exira/EH-K: Tyler Petersen, Sr., QB/LB; Wyatt Fahn, Sr., OL/DL
Glidden-Ralston: Tyler Brant, Jr., RB/LB; Caden Smith, Jr., TE/LB
West Harrison: Walker Rife, Soph., FB/S; Brecken Pavlik, Sr., OL/DL
Woodbine: Caleb Wakehouse, Sr., WR; Kail Smith, Sr., OL