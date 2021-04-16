 Skip to main content
Thomas Jefferson girls pull away from Monarchs in soccer
D-S girls vs. T.J. soccer

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson scored nine goals in the second half on Monday night, as the Yellow Jackets picked up a 12-2 victory over Denison-Schleswig in varsity girls’ soccer action at Denison.

The loss dropped D-S to 0-2 in matches on the young season.

Nick Bradley’s D-S club trailed just 3-2 at halftime, as Bailey Gibbons (6:13) and Mary Clare Matthews (30:31) each scored goals for the Monarchs before the break.

D-S finished the night with 13 total shots, including nine on goal.

Thomas Jefferson, on the other hand, got off 32 total shots with 25 of them on goal.

"The final score did not show how well the Monarch girls played. Going into halftime the score was 3-2. We played a great first half," commented Bradley.

"We controlled the ball and had several shots on goal. Amy Estrada, our goalkeeper, got injured in the first half and we had to make adjustments in several positions to fill her shoes," he added.

"T.J. capitalized on the changes we had to make," the Monarch boss noted.

D-S goalkeepers on thenight had 13 saves in all.

T.J. won the junior varsity match, 2-1.

