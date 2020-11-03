Three area cross country runners end season at state meet

Hudson won the Class 1A girls’ team title with 128 points. South Winneshiek was second with 130 points.

"We were very pleased with their performances on Saturday. With Heffernan being a sophomore and Mandel being a freshman, they know what to expect in the years to come," commented Boyer Valley coach Kent Hall.

"We are excited about the future years of BV cross country. We had other BV kids there to support Heffernan and Mandel, so they got to experience it also," Hall added.

"It was a great experience for both Heffernan and Mandel. The Boyer Valley Booster Club, Dunlap Fire Department and Dunlap Police Department gave us an escort out of town Saturday morning, so that’s what is amazing about small towns. Plenty of support."

"We had an amazing season and very happy to get it in with Covid-19," Hall stated.

Heffernan and Mandel both had very good seasons and were fortunate to finish at Fort Dodge."