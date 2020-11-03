Three area cross country runners end season at state meet

Senior Quentin Dreyer of IKM-Manning, along with sophomore Patrick Hefferan and freshman Abby Mandel of Boyer Valley all competed in Class 1A action at the 2020 Iowa State Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
The competition took place at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course located north of Fort Dodge.
Dreyer and Heffernan both ran in the Class 1A boys’ race that included a total of 152 runners on the course.
Dreyer ran at the state meet for the second consecutive year, while Heffernan took to the state course for the first time in his career.
Dreyer concluded an outstanding senior season and career on Saturday by placing 24th overall in 17 minutes, 29.3 seconds, which bettered his 42nd-place finish and time of 17:31.7 from last year’s state meet as a junior.
"This was a great way for Dreyer to wrap up a very successful cross country career. He went out and ran a great race today," commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.
"It was also a great way to wrap up a very successful season. He won three races this season and was runnerup in three more," he added.
"Dreyer has put in a lot of time and effort into his running, so it was nice to see him go out in style today. I’m very proud of him," Cast remarked.
Heffernan went in with a goal of placing in the top 60 and accomplished just that, as the second-year Bulldog runner crossed the finish line 58th overall in 18:09.6.
Senior Brady Griebel of Bellevue won the Class 1A boys’ individual title in 15:52.2.
Madrid senior Clay Pehl was the state runnerup in Class 1A in 16:21.4.
Madrid claimed Class 1A boys’ team championship with 58 points.
Earlham was second to the Tigers with 70 points, while South Winneshiek placed third among the 16 qualifying teams with 140 points.
BV’s Mandel competed at the state meet for the first time in her career on Saturday and placed 115th overall out of 152 runners in 23:15.0.
Junior Haley Meyer of Kee, Lansing earned the individual title in Class 1A in 19:11.3.
Runnerup status went to South Winneshiek sophomore Billie Wagner in 19:19.8.
Hudson won the Class 1A girls’ team title with 128 points. South Winneshiek was second with 130 points.
"We were very pleased with their performances on Saturday. With Heffernan being a sophomore and Mandel being a freshman, they know what to expect in the years to come," commented Boyer Valley coach Kent Hall.
"We are excited about the future years of BV cross country. We had other BV kids there to support Heffernan and Mandel, so they got to experience it also," Hall added.
"It was a great experience for both Heffernan and Mandel. The Boyer Valley Booster Club, Dunlap Fire Department and Dunlap Police Department gave us an escort out of town Saturday morning, so that’s what is amazing about small towns. Plenty of support."
"We had an amazing season and very happy to get it in with Covid-19," Hall stated.
Heffernan and Mandel both had very good seasons and were fortunate to finish at Fort Dodge."
"They were able to add their names to the list of Boyer Valley athletes that have participated at the state meet and hopefully a few more years too," Hall said.
Final Team Standings
Class 1A Boys
1. Madrid 58; 2. Earlham 70; 3. South Winneshiek 140; 4. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 156; 5. Bellevue 172; 6. Maquoketa Valley 203; 7. Ogden 207; 8. Hudson 238; 9. Pekin Packwood 263; 10. Nodaway Valley 269; 11. East Marshall 275; 12. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 277; 13. Mason City Newman Catholic 296; 14: tie: Columbus Community 298; 15. Siouxland Christian 298; 16. Central Springs 304
Class 1A Girls
1. Hudson 128; 2. South Winneshiek 130; 3. Iowa City Regina 161; 4. Pekin Packwood 161; 5. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 163; 6. AHST/Walnut 180; 7. Van Meter 184; 8. Manson-Northwest Webster 187; 9. Prince of Peace Catholic 216; 10. Earlham 226; 11. Logan-Magnolia 245; 12. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 251; 13. Kee Lansing 255; 14. Mason City Newman Catholic 259; 15. Montezuma 278; 16. Nashua-Plainfield 321