Three area players named all-state by IPSWA

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association released their 2021 all-state football teams on Tuesday.
Three area players were recognized in their respective classes.
IKM-Manning had two players honored on the Class A second team in senior offensive lineman Max Nielsen and senior defensive back Amos Rasmussen.
Ar-We-Va senior Will Ragaller was recognized as an Eight-Man, third-team all-state selection as a utility player on offense.
The IPSWA and IFCA also named team captains in each of the six classes and Eight-Man.
Selected as captains were running back/fullback Lane Spieker of CAM in Eight-Man, quarterback Logan Knaack of Grundy Center in Class A, defensive lineman Casey Trudo of Van Meter in Class 1A, quarterback Kolson Kruse of Southeast Valley in Class 2A, running back/fullback Landyn Van Kekerix of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in Class 3A, defensive lineman Nick Miller of Lewis Central in Class 4A and defensive back Xavier Nwankpa of Southeast Polk.