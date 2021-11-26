Three area players named all-state by IPSWA

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association released their 2021 all-state football teams on Tuesday.

Three area players were recognized in their respective classes.

IKM-Manning had two players honored on the Class A second team in senior offensive lineman Max Nielsen and senior defensive back Amos Rasmussen.

Ar-We-Va senior Will Ragaller was recognized as an Eight-Man, third-team all-state selection as a utility player on offense.

The IPSWA and IFCA also named team captains in each of the six classes and Eight-Man.