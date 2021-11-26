 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three area players named all-state by IPSWA
0 comments

Three area players named all-state by IPSWA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
All-state football 2021

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association released their 2021 all-state football teams on Tuesday.

Three area players were recognized in their respective classes.

IKM-Manning had two players honored on the Class A second team in senior offensive lineman Max Nielsen and senior defensive back Amos Rasmussen.

Ar-We-Va senior Will Ragaller was recognized as an Eight-Man, third-team all-state selection as a utility player on offense.

The IPSWA and IFCA also named team captains in each of the six classes and Eight-Man.

Selected as captains were running back/fullback Lane Spieker of CAM in Eight-Man, quarterback Logan Knaack of Grundy Center in Class A, defensive lineman Casey Trudo of Van Meter in Class 1A, quarterback Kolson Kruse of Southeast Valley in Class 2A, running back/fullback Landyn Van Kekerix of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in Class 3A, defensive lineman Nick Miller of Lewis Central in Class 4A and defensive back Xavier Nwankpa of Southeast Polk.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics