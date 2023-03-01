Juniors Brianna Musgrave and Brittany Musgrave and senior Christian Schmadeke of Denison-Schleswig all participated in the individual portion of the Class 2A State Bowling Tournament on February 23 at Maple Lanes at Waterloo.

The individual tournament had all 32 qualifiers bowl three games with the top eight advancing to bracket play and bowl one game.

The winners moved into the semifinal and championship matches with a third-place match on the docket as well.

Brianna Musgrave did advance to bracket play after bowling a 644 series with games of 229, 213 and 202 for fourth among the eight to move on.

She took on No. 5 Rachel Moore of Keokuk after the Chiefs’ bowler tossed a 608 series with games of 206, 197 and 205.

Moore defeated Brianna Musgrave in the one-game quarterfinal match, 277-237.

In the semifinals, Moore was defeated by No. 1 seed Kadence Hyde of Waterloo East, 257-225.

Hyde claimed the individual championship in 2A with a 216-204 victory over Jena Edwards of Central DeWitt.

Moore wound up placing fourth overall after falling 216-203 to Natalie Vanderloo of Le Mars in the third-place match.

Brittany Musgrave tallied a 510 series for D-S with games of 146, 211 and 153, good for 21st overall among the 2A qualifiers.

“Brianna Musgrave found her line right away and it worked the whole time,” Denison-Schleswig coach Shelby Brawner.

“We were really excited when we found out she landed the fourth seed in the quarterfinals.”

“The girl from Keokuk couldn’t miss and ended up bowling a 277. Brianna Musgrave did her best bowling a 237,” Brawner said.

“Brittany Musgrave worked really hard to battle against the lane conditions. She had a great game of 211 in her series.”

“She didn’t end up where she wanted to, but she has a great attitude, knows she can compete, and is ready for next year,” Brawner said.

On the boys’ side, Christian Schmadeke of D-S bowled three games of 181, 153 and 216 for a 550 series, good for 29th overall in Class 2A.

Schmadeke had a tough time getting the pins to fall for him during the individual games, but he never stopped competing and trying to find a solution,” Brawner said.

“He ended up throwing a great game last game of 216, which was a great way to end his season,” the Monarch boss stated.