Three D-S girls honored on All-Hawkeye 10 volleyball teams

Denison-Schleswig landed three players on the 2020 Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Volleyball Teams released late Wednesday night by league officials.

Senior outside hitter Hannah Neemann earned a spot on the second team, while senior middle hitter Paige Andersen and senior outside hitter Ellie Magnuson both were honorable mention selections.

Neemann, a first-team all-conference pick as a junior, finished this past season with 185 kills and 225 digs. She also was 122-148 in serving with 18 aces and had a total of 27 blocks on the year.

Andersen led D-S in total kills (191) and total blocks (56) and was second in digs (234). She also was 242-272 with 30 aces in the serving department.

Magnuson was third on the team in total kills with 101. She was fourth with 208 digs and was 158-191 with 38 aces in serving.

The all-conference first team included three unanimous selections in senior outside hitter Allie Petry of Council Bluffs St. Albert, senior outside hitter Elle Scarborough of Glenwood and junior outside hitter Lexi Johnson of Red Oak.