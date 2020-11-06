Three D-S girls honored on All-Hawkeye 10 volleyball teams

Denison-Schleswig landed three players on the 2020 Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Volleyball Teams released late Wednesday night by league officials.
Senior outside hitter Hannah Neemann earned a spot on the second team, while senior middle hitter Paige Andersen and senior outside hitter Ellie Magnuson both were honorable mention selections.
Neemann, a first-team all-conference pick as a junior, finished this past season with 185 kills and 225 digs. She also was 122-148 in serving with 18 aces and had a total of 27 blocks on the year.
Andersen led D-S in total kills (191) and total blocks (56) and was second in digs (234). She also was 242-272 with 30 aces in the serving department.
Magnuson was third on the team in total kills with 101. She was fourth with 208 digs and was 158-191 with 38 aces in serving.
The all-conference first team included three unanimous selections in senior outside hitter Allie Petry of Council Bluffs St. Albert, senior outside hitter Elle Scarborough of Glenwood and junior outside hitter Lexi Johnson of Red Oak.
St. Albert (1A), Glenwood (4A) and Red Oak (3A) by the way all qualified for the state tournament that wrapped up on Thursday night at Cedar Rapids.
The D-S girls finished eighth in the Hawkeye 10 standings at 3-7 and wound up 12-14 overall in matches and 33-40 in games.
Those athletes recognized as all-conference selections in 2020 are below.
First Team
Elle Scarborough, Glenwood,Sr., OH; Lexi Johnson, Red Oak, Jr., OH; Allie Petry, C.B. St. Albert, Sr., OH; Kelsey Fields, Creston, Sr., MH; Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood, Jr., MH; Grace Boles, Glenwood, Sr., S; Ashley Hall, Harlan, Sr., L; Madisyn Havermann, Lewis Central, Sr., MH; Abbey Jones, Red Oak, Sr., L; Chloe DeVries, Red Oak, Sr., S
Second Team
Alyssa Derby, Atlantic, Sr., MH; Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig, Sr., OH; Kelly Embray, Glenwood, Sr., L; Zophi Hendricks, Halran, Jr., OH; Macie Leinen, Harlan, Sr., OH; Kamryn Venner, Kuemper
Catholic, Jr., OH: Ashlyn Badding, Kuemper Catholic, Soph., S; Karly Brown, Lewis Central, Jr., S; Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak, Jr., MH; Lauren Williams, C.B. St. Albert, Jr., MH
Honorable Mention
Jasmine Rogers, Shenandoah, Sr., MH; Jessalee Neihart, Clarinda, Sr., OH; Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic, Sr., S; Teya Stickler, Clarinda, Sr., S; Paige Andersen, Denison-Schleswig, Sr., MH; Ellie Magnuson, Denison-Schleswig, Sr., OH; Coryl Matheny, Glenwood, Jr., OH; Lauren Andersen, Harlan, Sr., MH; Kenya Prescott, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., L; Sophie Badding, Kuemper Catholic, Soph., MH; Macy Mudler, Lewis Central, Sr., DS; Tory Carrick, Red Oak, Jr., RS