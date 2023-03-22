The Denison-Schleswig girls’ golf team will begin the 2023 season under first-year head coach Katie Burns.

Burns will have 11 girls on her roster with three returning letterwinners from last year’s club.

The three veterans are juniors Quinlan Bygness, Gracie Outhouse and Maggie Hennings.

Filling out the Monarchs’ roster are junior Calli Korner; sophomores Isabel Jepsen, Emily Bahnsen, Lauren Herrig and Hannah Harris; and freshmen Tanna Petersen, Addison Houston and Ava Pauley.

“I’m excited for the upcoming season and to be coaching girls’ golf this season. I have obviously been around the girls in the past, so I’m familiar with some of their faces and returners,” commented Burns.

“We have a nucleus of four juniors who have been out since they were freshmen. Three of them were letterwinners with varsity experience, but have not played in the one, two and three positions,” she added.

“I’m looking forward to them stepping up, leading, and seeing them compete this year as juniors.”

“With that, we have a good bunch of younger girls that I’m excited about. I definitely think they have some potential to step up and challenge themselves to earn varsity spots,” Burns said.

2023 Schedule

April

3 — at Lewis Central, 3:30 p.m.; 4 — at Storm Lake, 4 p.m.; 6 — vs. Harlan, 4 p.m.; 10 — vs. Atlantic and Kuemper at Atlantic, 4 p.m.; 11 — vs. Boyer Valley and IKM-Manning at M&M Course, 4 p.m.; 13- Shenandoah Tournament, 12:30 p.m.; 21 — Le Mars Invitational, 12 p.m.; 24 — Spencer Invitational, 10 a.m.

May

2 — Atlantic Invitational, 10 a.m.; 8 — Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Denison, 9 a.m.; 11 — vs. Carroll, 4 p.m.; 13 — Storm Lake Invitational, 9 a.m.